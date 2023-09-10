Meloni at the G20: farewell to the Silk Road communicated to Li Qiang. Xi postponed the mission to 2024

On the sidelines of the Delhi summit, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a series of bilateral talks, the most important of which with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang. From the face-to-face meeting it emerges that Italy’s progressive distancing from the Silk Road agreement does not call into question the agreement between Rome and Beijing nor “the common intention to consolidate and deepen the dialogue on the main bilateral and international issues”.

“Both strong in a thousand-year history, Italy and China share a Global Strategic Partnership whose twentieth anniversary will be next year and which will constitute the beacon for the advancement of friendship and collaboration between the two Nations in every sector of common interest”, the government says. The Chinese position is more cautious, which through the mouth of the ambassador in Rome states that “a healthy reaction between the two countries is in the interests of China and Italy” but asks the government to provide “a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest and develop in Italy”.

As Repubblica explains, “it would be a soft exit corridor, not yet made official, so as not to interfere with the next ten-year anniversary of the Belt and Road”. And be careful, “Meloni’s mission to China remains frozen: it should still take place in a few months, «at the beginning of 2024» as Italian diplomacy explains”, says Repubblica. “Now we need to fully evaluate the Chinese reaction, a detail that is not secondary given the extent of our country’s exports to Beijing, which reached the record of three billion euros with a significant share made up of luxury”.

Also on Repubblica, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also spoke on the topic, fresh from a trip to Beijing. “Having a positive framework of collaboration from an economic point of view with China, a strategic partnership wanted by Berlusconi since 2004, it is a fundamental element for us. We want to strengthen it, last Monday the leaders of our ministries reached many agreements with the Chinese. Therefore economic and cultural exchanges must be encouraged. Having said that, the Silk Road is a page in our relations that has not been advantageous for us, I have made this clear to all the leaders of the Chinese government.”

Tajani: “Little business in the pact with China”. Italy enters Modi’s “Spice Route”.

Tajani explains that “the export data are clear and are more advantageous for Germany and France, which were not part of the Silk Road. We will naturally listen to Parliament, but the Silk Road must not be fundamental in relations with China. I have met Italian entrepreneurs, there are many of them, I reassured them about the future of relations”. Alternatively “the strategic partnership must be reformed. We want to enhance and use this tool: we want to strengthen economic cooperation and support the exports of our SMEs in various sectors, including agro-industry. We want to consolidate our cultural bond in the research and university sector and also in the tourism sector. Bernini and Santanchè will soon go to China, before the visit of Meloni and Mattarella. Italy will lead the G7 in 2024, we are the second largest European manufacturer, we are allies of the Americans but we are not enemies of China. In the Indo-Pacific we are in favor of confirming the status quo without unilateral initiatives. I understand that the Chinese side is pushing for our stay in the Silk Road, but we are not satisfied, I repeat. No desire to interrupt relationships, on the contrary we want to increase them. Matteo Ricci and Marco Polo are the only non-Chinese characters who are part of their national iconography in the Beijing Museum.”

Melons, which also saw Modi and Korean President Yoon Su-yeol, spoke in the morning in the opening session of the summit, ensuring the government’s commitment to support African countries: Italy will allocate over 70% of its climate fund to Africa, the prime minister said. “This means 3 billion euros over the next 5 years, equally allocated to mitigation and adaptation initiatives”, assured Meloni, reiterating the government’s commitment to carrying forward the Mattei Plan for Africa. Italy’s intention is clear : exploit the alternatives to China and enter into the new maxi project announced by Joe Biden and Narendra Modi, already dubbed the “spice route” by Il Giornale.

