G20, Giorgia Meloni in Bali with her daughter: meeting with Biden and Erdogan

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni arrived at the Apurva Kempinski Hotel, home of the G20 summit of Bali, welcomed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The first plenary work session on Food and Energy and Security is expected shortly, while the second work session on the Health theme will take place at 2 pm local time.

Meloni will intervene both in the first and in the second job transfer. Bilaterals with the President of the United States are scheduled for the afternoon, Joe Bidenwith the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“When Indonesia took over the Presidency of the G20 it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade the Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have had on the world order and on our economies”, said the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonispeaking at the first plenary session “Food and Energy Security” of the G20 of Bali.

Melons he thanked Indonesian President Widodo “for welcoming us to beautiful Bali and for skilfully leading the G20 this year in such stormy waters”.

“There war in Ukraine it has certainly contributed to aggravating the global energy crisis. But he has finally highlighted the many mistakes made, at least since the beginning of the Millennium, in the energy policies and in relations between producer countries and consumer countries”, declared the premier

Melons recalled that “Italy, together with the EU, is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth of energy prices, to increase domestic production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources. All this while reducing its excessive dependence on Russia. Other countries have greater difficulties in doing so and must be supported. Paradoxically, the opportunity to make the world more sustainable and build a more balanced market can also emerge from the drama of the energy crisis, in which speculators have less influence and supplier countries have less opportunity to use energy as a weapon against other countries”.

Covid, Meloni at the G20: “Down thanks to vaccines”

“The COVID-19 it is declining in many countries, including Italy. Thanks to the extraordinary work of the health personnel, to vaccines, to prevention, to the empowerment of citizens, life has gradually returned to normal”, he said Giorgia Meloni speaking at the second plenary session of the G20 dedicated to “Global Health”.

“But the pandemic – continued the premier – showed the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A dangerous situation that we have a duty to face in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice the freedom of our citizens in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health go hand in hand. Because certainly, if you don’t have health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom?”, she added.

G20, Meloni meets the President of the European Council Michel

On the sidelines of the work of G20 the president of the council Giorgia Meloni i had a meeting with Charles MichelPresident of the European Council.

We discussed “many European topics including the migrationa topic high on the European agenda”. This was stated by a senior European official. “It was mainly a meeting that followed up on the bilateral meeting that the two presidents had in Brussels” last November 3, he added another official.

G20, Meloni meets Biden: China, immigration and support for Ukraine

“The Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonihad a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the work of the G20 Countries Summit with the President of the United States Joseph R. Biden. The talks focused on the strength of the transatlantic alliance and on the excellent cooperation to face global challenges, from economic growth to common security”. Palazzo Chigi at the end of the bilateral on the sidelines of the G20.

“Continued support for Ukraine, stability in the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific and relations with China are at the center of attention. Melons And Biden they reaffirmed the deep and lasting ties between our nations and the strong interest in further strengthening the partnership in the numerous sectors of mutual interest”, adds Palazzo Chigi.

G20, Meloni-Erdogan: working together against irregular immigration

“The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the works of the G20 with the Turkish President Erdogan. The premier personally expressed her closeness, and that of the government, to the Turkish people for the cowardly terrorist attack in which innocent civilians died. The two leaders agreed on the need to continue with determination in the joint fight against terrorism”.

During the conversation, the two leaders “agreed on the opportunity to seize together the vast potential of the Mediterranean region. Furthermore, they stressed the need to work together to tackle irregular migration and encourage the resolution of the Libyan crisis. And the developments of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the main challenges facing the international community, which see Turkey and Italy engaged together, were addressed”.

“The leaders also shared the hope for a further strengthening of bilateral trade relations. The President Melons he also underlined the importance of cooperation between Italy and Turkey within NATO, and reaffirmed his willingness to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations between Rome and Ankara”, he adds Palazzo Chigi.

