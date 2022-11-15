She marks her debut at the G20 in Bali by speaking at the first plenary session ‘Food and Energy Security’, the only woman at the head of a government to sit at the table of the world’s greats. Giorgia Meloni, in her first speech at the summit, focuses on the war in Ukraine, on the energy crisis that ensued, and on the food crisis, a dramatic emergency with which the G20, which navigates in “stormy waters”, is called to to face, together with all the other “challenges” in front of him, “with courage”.

“Last year in Rome no one would have thought that it would come to this, with the war, the food crisis and the energy emergency – underlined the premier -. But we did not allow anyone to intimidate us. We reacted and continued. to work together. Not only on energy and food, but also on many other challenges: protecting the environment, fighting climate change, more efficient infrastructures, quality education, health care for all. Future generations deserve a better world and we all have a duty to work in this direction “, exhorted the other 41 sitting at the table the Prime Minister. Who, in her speech, also took stock of the ‘energy’ dossier, while Italy continues to fight with the expensive bills, which bites families and businesses.

“The war in Ukraine – said Meloni – has certainly contributed to aggravating the global energy crisis. But it has finally highlighted the many mistakes committed, at least since the beginning of the millennium, in energy policies and in relations between producing and consuming countries. “. For this reason “Italy, together with the EU – explained the premier – is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth in energy prices, to increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources. All this by reducing its excessive dependence on Russia. Other countries have greater difficulties in doing so and must be supported. Paradoxically, the drama of the energy crisis can also emerge the opportunity to make the world more sustainable and build a more balanced market, in which speculators have less influence and supplier countries have fewer opportunities to use energy as a weapon against other countries “.