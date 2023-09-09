Meloni at the G20: bilateral with Modi, face to face with Li Qiang and the Franco-EIB node

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, arrived at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center in New Delhi where the work of the G20 summit will begin shortly. Meloni, in an electric blue suit with trousers, was welcomed by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with a handshake. The two leaders smiled in favor of the lenses and cameras and exchanged a few words before taking their leave.

Before Meloni, among others, they had already reached the top German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (who still wears the black eye patch)the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel and the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

Meloni’s tasks will be numerous. Meanwhile, a bilateral meeting with the host Narendra Modi is expected. Italy is aiming to reach commercial and diplomatic agreements with India, also with a view to diversifying relations in Asia in view of the increasingly probable exit from the Silk Road. And so, in this sense, the Prime Minister’s meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang is important, as he is taking part in the summit in place of Xi Jinping who has probably decided to be rude to his Indian neighbour.

As he explains to Corriere della Sera, Meloni “will explain to the head of the Beijing government that Italy’s intentions are to abandon the Memorandum on the Silk Road, but that a formal and somewhat binding decision will be taken by the Italian Parliament in the coming weeks. It is in fact the government’s intention, with a motion, to involve the majority in a strategic foreign policy decision and to have a vote by the House and Senate which in some way blinds the decision and which may appear in the eyes of China to be nothing more than an act of parliamentary democracy”.

The bilateral, continues the Corriere, it is “part of a secret, confidential negotiation that has been taking place between the two states in recent weeks. Precisely to manage an orderly exit, with a balanced landing point for both countries. The meeting was requested by the Chinese, and it is not excluded that it could concern any compensation (including technological) that Italy can offer to Beijing in the face of undoubted damage to its image for the interests of Xi Jinping’s government”.

There is also another goal for Meloni: make one last attempt to bring Draghi’s former minister, Daniele Franco, at the helm of the European Investment Bank. But he already knows, according to Repubblica, “that it will be an uphill negotiation, given that the competition sees two women as favorites for the presidency of the EIB: the Danish Margrethe Vestager, who (temporarily) left the role to compete for the position as European Commissioner for Competition, and the Spanish Minister of Economy Nadia Calviňo, who seems ahead of her rivals”.

G20: Biden and Modi will announce project on Persian Gulf and Asia

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will announce today, on the first day of the G20 summit, an infrastructure megaproject that will connect the Persian Gulf with South Asia. In a press conference, the “number two” of the White House National Security Council, Jon Finer, announced that the mega plan will consist of a network of railways and ports aimed at improving trade and energy flows from South Asia to the Gulf Persico and with the aim of reaching Europe.

Specifically, the announcement will come during an event with Biden, Modi and other leaders to promote an initiative known as the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership (PGII), created by the G7 to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region. The leaders will sign a memorandum of understanding that will outline the goals of the megaproject and will be signed by the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the European Union and other G20 partners, Finer explained. If realized, the project would reconfigure trade between the Persian Gulf and South Asian countries and represent a small victory for the United States as it seeks to counter the influence of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

