Handover from Indian President Modi to Brazilian President Lula, for the G20. The next meeting of the planet’s leaders will in fact be held in 2024 in Rio de Janeiro (but Lula’s presidency will start in December).

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the G20: «Two-thirds of the world population are represented here. We have shown that we are attentive to the needs of Southern countries, that we do not want conflicts between Northern and Southern countries. It is important that we managed to find consensus among the leaders on the final declaration. The success of the G20 is important for Italy, which will host the G7 next year. And the next two G20 sessions will be led by BRICS countries Brazil and South Africa. We worked to include a reference to Ukraine in the declaration, it is a compromise declaration but it is important in the current consensus. Which is achieved after long and difficult work.” And then: «In the final declarations there are many important themes for Italy. We obtained concrete references to migratory processes, the need to fight illegal immigration, human traffickers, promote cooperation between transit and landing countries, and a commitment to address the matter in future editions of the G20. Then the issues of climate neutrality. Thanks to the Italian role, Africa was central. For joining as a permanent member of the G20. On the sidelines of the plenary meeting we participated in a meeting between African leaders and Europe, which signals growing attention.” And again: «There was talk of the food crisis, investments, there is a desire to tighten the links of cooperation on the part of EU countries. Because Africa will be one of the central issues that we will bring to the G7 next year.”

Not only. «AI was at the center. I believe the topic needs to see greater concentration from world leaders. The development of technology runs fast, I don’t always have the impression that our ability to govern processes runs as fast. We cannot fail to consider the impact that those new technologies can have on our society. We risk arriving late and it could have dehumanizing and critical impacts on society. We must anchor ourselves to moral principles.”

He also spoke about the «Biofuel Alliance, a battle that we are also carrying on in the EU, it is very important to be able to count on great nations that share this challenge with us. We have launched a major economic corridor project between the EU, the Middle East and India, which will release enormous potential between trade and businesses. The project is part of significant Italian protagonism in the network of energy, physical and digital connections.”

«The issue of infrastructure in developing countries is important and sees Italy as a protagonist. Bilateral discussions are also important, for example the one with Sunac, with whom there is convergence of views: we talked about Ai, immigration, Ukraine. With Modi we spoke about the G20 and the G7 and our important bilateral relations, such as our strategic partnership and we are confident that they can improve further. Bilateral with the Chinese Prime Minister, on how we can deepen relations. With the Korean president, with the Indonesian president, nations with which there is unexpressed potential which are looked at with interest by Italian companies and with which we can strengthen collaboration.”

«Tonight we will be in Doha in Quatar, the themes at the center of the meeting will be the sectors in which we think collaboration can be expanded: security, defense, investments».

«Italian companies have already entered into strategic jobs, also thanks to their know-how they have already entered and helping with democracy can be useful». On the Silk Road: «It’s not just that, it’s not the only element, the issue is how to guarantee a partnership that can be beneficial for both, other European nations without being part of the Silk Road have had very advantageous agreements» . And again Meloni: «I am quite optimistic, I consider that Italy and China are aware of how important it is to maintain relations, strengthen them and cooperate. In foreign policy pragmatism always wins, I am confident that this time too it will be the same. In these years Italy was the only one to be part of the Silk Road but other nations had even better relations. There are many collaboration tools. We have cooperation strategy with China, it can be strong and it can be strengthened. There is a desire to continue to dialogue, to discuss together. It may be the Silk Road or not, but it does not compromise anything in our relations.”

On the Ukraine-Russia issue: «Progress has been made. Explicit reference in the conclusions to the condemnation by the United Nations of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chiseling work which also led Russia to sign the conclusions, probably to avoid isolation. I consider the conclusions excellent, given the starting situation we found ourselves in. I don’t see any steps backwards. Indeed, compared to the situation I saw last year (where even the conclusions were considered a small diplomatic miracle) we continue to move forward. This year it was more difficult and having succeeded should be considered a greater victory.”

Finally, a passage on Ita: «It is curious that the EU Commission is blocking the solution to the Ita problem».

Lula immediately opens up to Putin, saying that «If he arrives in Rio he will not be arrested», referring to the international arrest warrant that was issued last March 17 against the Russian leader who invaded Ukraine by the International Criminal Court.

But this G20 in New Delhi, which is now ending, has already given satisfaction to Russia, as Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Moscow, says: «Thanks above all to the consolidated position of the global South in defense of its legitimate interests, it was possible to prevent the success of the West’s attempt to Ukrainianize the entire agenda again to the detriment of discussion of the urgent tasks of developing countries.” And again: «The Ukrainian crisis is mentioned, but exclusively in the context of the need to resolve all conflicts that exist in the world in accordance with all the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations».

The trade agreement between Europe and Latin America will be on the table in Rio de Janeiro: «The European Union and Brazil must “find a way forward” to finalize the “EU-Mercosur” trade agreement». The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote this in a message on «The EU appreciates the partnership with Brazil. We want to give him new energy”, writes von der Leyen, sending his best wishes to Lula for the Brazilian presidency of the G20, which begins in December.

An interim meeting as early as November is not ruled out, as Modi invokes: «As you all know, India has the responsibility of the presidency of the G20 until next November – Modi said in his final statement – In these two days, all of you have made many suggestions and made proposals. It is our duty to review the suggestions received to see how we can accelerate progress. I propose to organize a virtual session of the G20 at the end of November. In that virtual session we will be able to review the topics decided at this Summit.”

Al Sisi-Erdogan meeting

There are many bilateral meetings within the G20. Among these, the one between the Egyptian and Turkish presidents, which comes after more than a decade of frost in bilateral relations. This is what emerges from the images broadcast live on Turkish television – and from the usual photos posted on official websites – which show the two leaders talking and shaking hands, accompanied by various members of their respective delegations.