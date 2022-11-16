In the “friendly” meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Meloni “expressed the government’s interest in promoting mutual economic interests, also with a view to increase in Italian exports to China“. This is what Palazzo Chigi announced after the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali.

Xi and Meloni “acknowledged theancient relationship between Italy and China, two thousand-year-old civilizations, underlining the success of the Italy-China culture year. President Xi recalled the messages exchanged with President Mattarella in this circumstance”.

In the interview “the relationships between EU and Chinahoping for their revival. President Meloni underlined the importance that resume all channels of dialogue, including that on human rights“.

The two leaders recognized “the need to collaborate for the effective management of the most serious and pressing global and regional challenges. Meloni and Xi paid particular attention to war in Ukraine and its consequences. They agreed that every diplomatic initiative must be promoted to put an end to the conflict and avoid an escalation”.