Meeting of about an hour on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden. In the bilateral meeting, the two leaders “reaffirmed the deep and lasting ties between our nations and the strong interest in further strengthening the partnership in the numerous sectors of mutual interest”, we learn from Palazzo Chigi. “The talks focused on the strength of the transatlantic alliance and on the excellent cooperation to face global challenges, from economic growth to common security”, reads a note. At the center of attention of the bilateral also “continued support for Ukraine, stability in the Mediterranean and in the Indo-Pacific and relations with China”.

According to reports from the White House, the meeting served to “coordinate responses to a series of global challenges, including those posed by the People’s Republic of China, the climate crisis and Russia’s use of energy as a weapon”. The two leaders also discussed “their commitment to continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself”, reiterating that Russia bears the responsibility for the “aggression”.

Meloni had a bilateral also with the Turkish president Erdogan. Among the topics also the difficult issue of migration and the Libyan crisis. “The two leaders – confirms Palazzo Chigi – have emphasized the need to work together to tackle irregular migration and favor the resolution of the Libyan crisis”.