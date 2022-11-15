G20, Meloni: “It could have been a failure. It was a success”

“The G20 in Bali it took place in a very complex situation. There were, according to many observers, the ingredients for it to result in a substantial failure. Instead, I think we can say that it was a success”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniduring the press conference following the summit of G20.

G20 in Bali, Prime Minister: “Energy crisis is the fault of choices made in the past, not of Ukraine”

“The energy crisis was not the result of the war in Ukraine, but of wrong choices made in the past, starting from the beginning of the millennium”, he commented Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni at the G20: “Bali marks a rapprochement between the West and the rest of the world”

“It seems to me that the G20 in Bali signs a rapprochement between the West and the rest of the world”. So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniduring the press conference following the G20 summit.

“The most complex issue was the management of the Russian aggression on Ukraine. This very important summit was not wanted to end without a final joint statement by the leaders, but on the other hand one could not turn a blind eye to what was happening with the aggression on Ukraine. It seems to me that the G20 in Bali sign a rapprochement between the West and the rest of the world with a final agreement in which a fundamental passage is inserted: the condemnation of Russian aggression on Ukraine“, he has declared Melons.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s speech at the G20 in Bali. VIDEO

Meloni: “Biden’s commitment to increase gas supplies”

“With Biden we discussed further strengthening relations between Italy and the USA, we talked about energy and the US administration guarantees its willingness to increase gas supply. The US is willing to reason with the EU to find solutions to control prices”, commented the premier.

Missiles in Poland, Meloni at the G20: “If the fault is not Russian, little changes”

“If the missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian and not Russian, ‘it changes very little, the responsibility as far as we are concerned is all Russian,’ he said. Giorgia Meloniduring the press conference at the end of the G20 in Bali.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, will meet the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia. She reports it cctvwhich shows images of the room where the now imminent meeting with the Chinese and Italian flags will take place.

Meloni: “We promised to see each other soon with Biden”

“Yesterday there was a long and very cordial conversation with the president of the United States Joe Bidenwe promised to meet again very soon”, commented the Prime Minister.

Meloni: “Macron? Let’s talk about something else at the G20”

“With Macron there was no way to delve into the events that concern us, but we don’t need to get to Bali to talk about this, we focused on something else”. Thus the Prime Minister during the press conference at the end of the G20 summit , she replied to those who asked her about the migrant case that divided France and Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

