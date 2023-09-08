The leaders of the G20 are arriving in New Delhi for the summit which will bring together, over the weekend, the leaders of the main world economies and the most emerging ones, with the great absence of the Russian presidents, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. In addition to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the president of Argentina, Alberto Ferna’ndez, and the Spanish vice president for economic affairs, Nadia Calvino, the British Rishi Sunak have already arrived. The arrival of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is expected around 7 pm local time (4 pm in Italy), who will immediately meet the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Expected French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian Luiz Ina’cio Lula da Silva. Also present are the secretary general of the OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Mathias Cormann, the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel. The reform of the multilateral development banks and the fight against climate change are on the agenda of the summit, but it is not clear whether the member countries will be able to reach an agreement on very delicate issues such as the end of subsidies for fossil fuels or the ecological transition. The US government has admitted it will be difficult to reach a consensus to issue the joint final communiqué, due to tensions over the war in Ukraine. Before the meeting, Prime Minister Modi called for unity: “We have repeatedly stressed that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges,” he told the Press Trust of India news agency in an interview published on Sunday. If the New Delhi summit were to end without a joint statement, it would be the first time in history, but this would raise inevitable questions about the geopolitical relevance of this group.

The Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, has requested a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders are in New Delhi, where the G20 will take place tomorrow and the day after. The request, according to what has been learned, had already been made and also reiterated to the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, during the recent mission to Beijing, during which the head of the Farnesina made it clear that Italy does not intend to renew the Memorandum on the New Silk Road. “It has not produced the desired results”, Tajani said, underlining that “the strategic partnership with China, inaugurated by Berlusconi in 2004, is much more important” than the memorandum signed by the first Conte government in 2019. The Chinese Foreign Minister , Wang Yi, who is number two in the hierarchy of the Chinese power system, affirmed that the new Silk Road has instead worked, with trade exchanges having increased from 50 to 80 billion dollars in the last 5 years . Italy finds itself in a delicate position in the freezing climate that has long been pitting the United States and China. (