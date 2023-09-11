G20, Meloni “forgotten” by Joe Biden? Only her is missing from the list of leaders met

Rudeness or simple forgetfulness? One of the few absentees in the long list of leaders that Joe Biden met at the G20 summit is the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

According to the White House, at the G20 summit President Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Nigeria, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Comoros. Practically all the countries present, with the exception of Italy. This was reported by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker, one of the journalists following Biden during the New Delhi summit.

The list also includes informal conversations that the President of the United States has had between meetings. In fact, the only official face-to-face meeting was with the host, Indian President Narendra Modi.

The reason for the missed interview is unclear. It is also possible, according to La Repubblica, that it was a simple oversight and that Meloni had an unreported exchange with Biden.

The prime minister was received at the White House on July 27, when Biden thanked the leader of the Brothers of Italy for her strong support for the Ukrainian cause. During the G20 summit, Meloni confirmed to Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang Italy’s intention to exit the Silk Road, another issue on which Rome and Washington are aligned.