Created in 1999 to be a space for increasing economic cooperation between the countries with the highest GDPs in the world, the G20 will have its summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, between Tuesday (15) and Wednesday (16), perhaps in moment of greatest fragmentation of the group.

If there was already skepticism due to the lack of results from the last meetings, which went beyond economic issues and started to include other topics, such as climate change, the prospect of achieving major goals has become almost nil due to the war in Ukraine, triggered by the Russian invasion. in February this year.

The G20 brings together the world’s 19 largest economies, plus the European Union, and the European bloc and American allies have imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow over its aggression against the neighboring country. On the other hand, China and India began to import more oil from Russia, easing some of the effects of the West’s economic responses and deepening the internal cracks of the G20.

Indonesia, host of this year’s summit, tried to ease those tensions: President Joko Widodo visited both Kyiv and Moscow in June and invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the summit.

However, the government of Ukraine has called for Russia to be expelled from the G20 and to withdraw the invitation to President Vladimir Putin. Indonesia’s official position is that it is not up to the temporary presidency of the G20 to decide to expel members from the group – it would require a consensus among the other members.

A few days before the start of the summit, Russia ended weeks of speculation and announced that Putin will not go to Bali – the country will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The United States also has profound differences with the other two members of the G20, China and Saudi Arabia. With Beijing, the differences that were previously restricted to trade disputes and demands on human rights also moved to the military sphere, due to the threats of the Chinese dictatorship to invade Taiwan, with which the Americans have a defense commitment (on Monday, the eve of the opening of the G20 meeting, Joe Biden will have his first face-to-face conversation with dictator Xi Jinping since taking over the US presidency).

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, angered Washington because in October the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries with the addition of Russia (OPEC+) decided to cut world production by 2 million barrels a day, which represents 2% of what is produced worldwide.

The Biden administration considers that, in addition to harming the fight against inflation, the measure was a nod to Russia, since a rise in oil prices would help in its war against Ukraine. In practice, Saudi Arabia leads OPEC+.

In an interview with Reuters, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi admitted that preparations for the G20 summit are more challenging than those of recent years.

“Indonesia’s presidency is perhaps one of, or perhaps the most difficult of all the G20 meetings, because of geopolitical, economic and other issues,” he said.

No joint announcements

This year, the group did not issue joint communiqués at several meetings, including the one of foreign ministers held in July.

With this recent past and the differences that have been made explicit in the last year, the likelihood of a document of this type is unlikely in Bali, but Marsudi stressed that, more important than having a joint communiqué, is that it has content.

“Whatever name it adopts, it will contain the political commitments of the leaders. For us, it’s better to focus on the content. In the end, the content speaks more”, he argued.

In a statement released at the beginning of November, the Council of Councils, made up of 28 major institutes of public policy studies from several countries, highlighted that the G20 summit should seek three actions so that the group regains credibility at this time: for there to be peace in Ukraine; improve the coordination of its members’ monetary policies; and take significant steps to help the developing world.

“G20 leaders should re-establish the forum’s image as a crisis committee before discussing a more ambitious global economic governance agenda,” the council recommended, in an excerpt from the communiqué signed by Ye Yu, deputy director of the Institute of Studies on World Economy and a member of the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies.