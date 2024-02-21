Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

The foreign ministers of the leading economic powers (G20) meet in Rio de Janeiro. The focus of the discussions is on the trouble spots in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Baerbock : Do not abandon the basic principles of the United Nations

: Do not abandon the basic principles of the United Nations Brazil's President Lula : Comparing Israeli military operations with the Holocaust

: Comparing Israeli military operations with the Holocaust In our news ticker we provide information about the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro – Almost two years after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the foreign ministers of the leading economic nations are meeting in Brazil. The talks take place against the backdrop of global crises. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will also be taking part in the G20 summit in Rio from Wednesday (February 21).

Before leaving for Brazil, Baerbock took on the responsibility of Russia's President Wladimir Putin for the global consequences of the Ukraine war. “If Putin believes that after two years the world would eventually forget who was responsible for him War in Ukraine and its dramatic global consequences, he was wrong,” said the Green politician on Tuesday. “We will never abandon the basic principles of the United Nations and stand firmly by Ukraine’s side – for as long as necessary and until its people can live in peace and freedom again,” the Federal Foreign Minister added to Putin.

Baerbock: Humanity versus the right of the strongest

Baerbock further emphasized: “We counteract the nefariousness of actors like the Russian government, who are only concerned with the law of the strongest, with our humanity and our commitment to international law.” The whole world benefits “if everyone adheres to it abide by the rules that we have agreed upon together.”

“Stand firmly on Ukraine’s side”: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Dirk Waem/dpa

It is also planned that Baerbock will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting in Rio de Janeiro. The situation in the Middle East and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine are likely to play an important role. Following the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Baerbock wants to travel on to New York, where Ukraine will be discussed in the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council on Friday.

In addition to the situation in Ukraine, the G20 meeting is also likely to include… War in Israel and the impending conflagration in the Middle East play an important role. The humanitarian situation of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip will also be discussed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected in Rio. In addition to Germany, France and the USA, the group also includes Russia and China, among others. The G20 represents around 80 percent of the world's economic power and 60 percent of the world's population. Brazil currently holds the presidency.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Brazil for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war

Host Brazil sets has long been in favor of peace negotiationsto end Russia's war against Ukraine. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has announced that he will use the G20 presidency to further peace efforts and invite Putin to the summit in Rio de Janeiro. Lula did not want to take a position on the issue of the international arrest warrant against the Russian. “Will he be arrested if he comes? May be, may not be. The judiciary will decide that,” Lula said recently. In contrast to Russia and the USA, Brazil is one of the parties to the Rome Statute to the International Criminal Court, which issued the arrest warrant.

Brazilian President Lula criticized for Holocaust comparison

Lula advocates a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict. This means an independent Palestinian state that exists peacefully side by side with Israel. Although he condemned the massacre carried out by terrorists Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations carried out on October 7th in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. However, Lula also criticized Israel's reaction in the Gaza Strip as excessive because of the numerous civilian casualties.

Last weekend, Lula compared the Israeli military operation to the Holocaust. “What is happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza has never happened at any other time in history. “In fact, it already happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he said at the African Union summit. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz then said that unless Lula apologized and retracted his statement, he would not be welcome in Israel. (with agency material)