Energy Ministers of the bloc’s countries did not reach an agreement for a gradual reduction in the use of energy sources

The energy ministers of the G20, a group of countries with the largest economies in the world and the European Union, did not reach an agreement regarding the gradual reduction in the use of fossil fuels. Authorities met this Saturday (July 22, 2023) at the Grand Hyatt Goa Hotel, in India, for the ETMM (Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting) with the aim of discussing global energy transition initiatives. The information is from Reuters.

According to the news agency, the lack of consensus on the actions to be taken towards clean energy has made it impossible, so far, to publish a joint letter from the G20 countries. The government of India, which chairs the G20 in 2023, released a statement regarding the meeting in Goa at 7:45 am (Brasília time) this Saturday. Said other countries “have different opinions on the subject of which reduction and removal technologies will address these concerns”. Here’s the full (1 MB, in English).

Among the disagreements is the proposal to triple the sources of renewable energy production by 2030. Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, South Africa and Indonesia, the main fossil fuel extractors in the bloc, are opposed to the goal of reaching the goal this decade.

According to ReutersIndian Energy Minister RK Singh, speaking to journalists after the conference, said that “some countries wanted to use carbon capture instead of phasing out fossil fuels”.