G20, Lavrov, ‘unrealistic’ Zelensky peace proposals

The proposals presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit for peace in Ukraine are “unrealistic and inadequate”, said Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov. Russia wants to see “hard facts, not words” about the West’s influence on Zelensky to agree to negotiate, Lavrov added.

G20: US engaged in Ukraine negotiations? Lavrov, only “rumors”

“As for the news that the Americans are preparing negotiations on Ukraine, these rumors are constantly popping up and disappearing at the same time, we don’t comment on them anymore.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov at a press conference from the G20 summit in Bali, saying he was unaware of Washington’s work in this regard. Yesterday, in Turkey, the heads of intelligence of the USA and Russia met, officially to talk about the US detainees in Moscow and the Kremlin’s threats of the use of nuclear power in Ukraine.

G20: Melons at the presidency table with Biden, Xi and Modi

In the second plenary session of the G20, the premier, Giorgia Meloni, as the outgoing president of the group of 20, is seated at the table of the presidency together with the Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the US president, Joe Biden, the Indian prime minister, Nerendra Modi and to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

G20: four women out of 41 at the table, Meloni the only premier

There is very little female presence at the G20 summit which is currently meeting in Bali, Indonesia. 41 representatives of the various countries and accredited international organizations sit at the table of the greats, but only four women are present. In addition to Giorgia Meloni, the only female premier, three female representatives of international organizations participate in the summit: the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the number one of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and the DG of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala.

G20, Ukraine: Biden to Erdogan, ‘appreciation for efforts on the Black Sea Grain initiative’

During a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, US President Joe Biden expressed “appreciation for the efforts made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative” which – in the opinion of both – ” it was instrumental in improving global food security in the context of Russia’s war, and it will have to continue. ” This was reported by the White House specifying that the two leaders also discussed the continuation of coordination on issues of interest to the NATO Alliance and other issues of regional and global interest “.

G20: Lavrov, West tries to politicize final statement

“The West tried to politicize the final declaration of the G20 summit” by condemning Russia. This was denounced by the foreign minister of Moscow, Serghei Lavrov, as reported by Ria Novosti. Lavrov also said that “the work on the final document is practically done”.

G20: Moscow, Lavrov meets Guterres on the sidelines of the summit

Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov is meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. This was reported by the minister’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as reported by Russian agencies.

G20: Lavrov, after re-election Xi we continue cooperation

Moscow welcomes the re-election of Xi Jinping to the post of general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov. “I am very happy with our 10th contact this year. Our leaders are also actively communicating, the last contact took place in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Sco,” said Lavrov, opening a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. “I would also like to personally congratulate you on the success of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China. We were all delighted to know that Xi Jinping, a longtime friend of the Russian people, was unanimously re-elected secretary of the CCP Central Committee. and that confirmed his undeniable political authority “, added the head of diplomacy in Moscow. Lavrov stressed that Moscow is convinced that following the renewal of the Party and State apparatus after the Congress “continuity of approach in the direction of global partnership and strategic interaction” between China and Russia will be ensured.

G20: yellow on group photo, postponed due to disagreements on Lavrov

At the opening of the G20 summit in Bali, the usual group photo of the leaders was not taken: according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo News, the Indonesian authorities explained that the Americans and Europeans refused to be photographed with the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov. According to what AGI learns from a diplomatic source, the photo for now is only “probably postponed until tomorrow, because there is no agreement” on the opportunity to be portrayed next to the head of the Russian delegation.

G20: media, leaders remain in the room during Lavrov’s speech

Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov did not leave the hall of the G20 plenary session in Bali at the time of the video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, even the Western participants in the summit – contrary to what had been hypothesized by many parties – did not boycott Lavrov’s speech and remained in their seats when the head of the Russian delegation took the floor, reiterating the thesis that Moscow in Ukraine he is fighting neo-Nazis. Bloomberg reports, citing sources with knowledge of the facts.

G20, Xi Jinping: no to the “militarization” of food and energy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the G20 against the “militarization” of food and energy. It sounds like a veiled criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We must firmly oppose the politicization, exploitation and ‘militarization’ of food and energy problems,” Xi said at the Bali summit, also reiterating his well-known opposition to the West’s policy of sanctions.

G20, Meloni: many errors on energy, do not use it as a weapon

“The war in Ukraine has certainly contributed to aggravating the global energy crisis. But it has finally highlighted the many mistakes committed, at least since the beginning of the millennium, in energy policies and in relations between producer and consumer countries”, the premier’s words Giorgia Meloni at the first session of the G20.

G20, Meloni: stormy waters, devastating war impact “

When Indonesia took over the G20 Presidency it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies “, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s words in her speech. at the summit. “To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to face the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are investing everyone and are undoubtedly affecting in predominantly developing countries “.

Covid: Melons, down thanks to vaccines; do not limit freedom

“COVID-19 is declining in many countries, including Italy. Thanks to the overtime work of health personnel, vaccines, prevention, citizen responsibility, life has gradually returned to normal”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the second plenary session of the G20 dedicated to “Global Health”. “But the pandemic – continued Meloni – has shown the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A situation of danger that we have a duty to address in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice the freedom of our citizens. in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health are held together. Because certainly, if you have no health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom? “, he added.

G20: Meloni-Michel meeting on the sidelines of the summit proceedings

According to what is learned, on the sidelines of the work of the G20 in Bali, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

