“The West is losing its hegemony in the world“. These are the words used today, Sunday 10 September, by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New Delhi in place of President Vladimir Putin. “The West will not be able to maintain its hegemony, as new centers of global development objectively emerged long ago and are gaining strength,” Lavrov said. “For India,” he added, “the G20 summit was a success, because it contributed to strengthening the Global South. The final declaration contains everything needed to achieve a balance of interests in the global economy, but there is still a long way to go,” Lavrov said.

Western countries failed to “Ukrainize” the agenda of the G20 summit. “Thanks to a consolidated position of the Global South in defense of its legitimate interests, it was possible to largely prevent the success of the West’s attempt to re-Ukrainize the entire agenda to the detriment of discussion of the urgent problems of developing countries development,” said the head of Moscow’s diplomacy. Then, speaking about the final statement, Lavrov argued that “the Ukrainian crisis is mentioned, but only in the context of the need to resolve all existing conflicts in the world and to resolve them in accordance with all the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said not having had any contact with the American delegation on the occasion of the G20 in New Delhi. “As for bilateral contacts, no, we have not communicated,” Lavrov said, quoted by Tass, in reference to the Americans. In March, during the G20 foreign ministers’ summit in New Delhi, Lavrov had a brief 10-minute conversation with his American colleague Antony Blinken, the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A photo, then, taken at the end of an informal meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sergei Larov on the sidelines of the G20, highlights the relaxed climate between the two interlocutors, in a summit where India has chosen to do not invite Ukraine. Modi is seen clasping Lavrov’s with both hands and both are laughing happily.

“Although Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in the summit, it is clear that his country continues to have very close relations” with India, notes the BBC commenting on the photo. The image “is seen by many as proof of how friendly and calm the ties are”, continues the broadcaster, according to which “both countries have reasons to be happy with the outcome” of the summit, after the paragraph on Ukraine’s final statement which does not mention Russia.