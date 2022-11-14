Arrival day in Bali, where the G20 chaired by Indonesia will begin on Tuesday 15. Several leaders have already landed; among them the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Bali a few hours afterattack in Istanbul accompanied by three of his ministers.

Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital, according to an AP reporter citing Indonesian officials. Three people, government officials and Indonesian doctors, who refused to be identified as not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, told The Associated Press that Lavrov is hospitalized with a heart problem. The Russian embassy in Bali has not yet made any comments, while the Russian ministry denies hospitalization.

The minister’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, released a video on his Telegram channel in which Lavrov appears on the terrace of his room in Bali in a T-shirt and Bermuda shorts. “Western journalists must be more correct – says Lavrov – Even our president has been said for ten years that he is ill”.

Yellow on Lavrov’s health, the Russian minister denies hospitalization: “Western journalists must be more correct”



The governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, confirmed that the minister had been in the Sanglah hospital, stating however that it was only for a “check-up” and that “Lavrov has already left the hospital in good health”.

The Russian foreign minister is in Bali to replace Putin, who did not leave for the G20 talking about an overlapping of commitments of “priorities dictated by circumstances”, and has sent his minister to lead the Moscow delegation and above all to manage any attacks from other countries.

Absent and present

Also on the road is the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who posted a selfie at the airport with the director general of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. “Southeast Asia is the place to be this week,” she wrote. Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, will be present as an observer. Jair Bolsonaro, on the other hand, now outgoing president of Brazil, has decided not to leave. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he expected difficult negotiations on climate change, health, hunger emergency and the economic situation.

“This is a special G20 – tweeted the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – We must face the global consequences of the Russian war on food and energy security, keeping the course on our global agenda”. The president has already met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and she has defined common strategic interests as “strongly aligned”, reiterating the unacceptability of nuclear threats.

The summit between Biden and Xi

Meanwhile, the first bilateral summit has begun, the one between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping – the first physicist since the outbreak of the pandemic – with a press conference by Biden alone. At the start of the summit the two shook hands.

Bali, the first meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping: handshake before the bilateral between the US and China





“As leaders of the world’s major economies, we have to manage the competition between our two countries,” Biden told Xi. «Ready for a sincere exchange on strategic matters. Our relations are currently in a situation where we all worry a lot about it, and that’s not what the international community expects of us, ”Xi replied.

Tensions over Taiwan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the line of support for Putin chosen by Beijing are on the table. But also the squeeze on exports to China of chips for the most advanced computers, on which the country depends for the military sector and advanced technology.

A meeting prepared for months, preceded by hours and hours of “hidden diplomacy” between Washington and Beijing. Key milestones in this path were the last telephone conversation between Biden and Xi – had only a few days before the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who angered China – and the September meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Biden said he was “committed to keeping the line of communication open” so that the two countries can “work together on urgent global issues” such as climate change. “We should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future,” Xi continued.

The other meetings on the agenda

Among the meetings on the agenda also that of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Xi Jinping, the first between the two countries since 2016, which follows years of tough diplomatic clashes, especially after Canberra’s request for an independent investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 which had sent Beijing into a rage. “In the coming days I will hold meetings with the leaders of Indonesia, China, France, India, the United Kingdom and other countries,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Already a friend of Australia, President Widodo and I share a vision for a peaceful and secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and I look forward to working with him over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/p1FiBX3lgB – Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 14, 2022

The debut of Meloni

For the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this is the first meeting of the G20: two interventions are planned for her on food, energy, security, fighting the pandemic and global diseases. Bilateral on the agenda: with Biden, Xi Jinping, and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will officially take over the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, which will take place in India on 9 and 10 September 2023. Meloni arrives in Bali in the hope of downsizing the isolation of the government on the international scene, after the problems with Paris over the management of migrants and NGO ships.