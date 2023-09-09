The Sherpas of the G20 reached an agreement on the language of the declaration relating to the war in Ukraine, overcoming the remaining differences between Russia and the rest of the group, after China, to avoid remaining isolated, had put aside its resistance . Informed sources told Adnkronos, recalling that the text must be approved by the leaders. The language used would be similar to that used last year at the G20 in Bali on condemning Russian aggression.

According to what G20 diplomatic sources told Adnkronos, the language on which the agreement was reached “is a bit watered down compared to the Bali text” of last year. The agreement was reached “with difficulty”, after a night of negotiations, on the basis of a compromise drawn up and proposed by Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa, which in the end also had to be accepted by Russia, which was left alone to oppose .