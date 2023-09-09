The declaration of the G20 in New Delhi does not please Ukraine, which corrects the act with a red pen and stigmatizes the absence of a clear condemnation of “Russia’s war of aggression”. The conclusions of the 2023 summit in India, however, please Moscow, which evidently appreciates the tone.

Kiev openly shows its dissent towards the final declaration and expresses its dissent in a thorough manner. “We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the G20 has nothing to be proud of,” the G20 spokesperson writes in a post on Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, who then writes: “This is how the main elements of the text could appear to be closer to reality”, adds attaching the corrections that Kiev would have made to the text.

Instead of “war in Ukraine”, for Kiev it should have been said “war against Ukraine”. The call for actions consistent with the UN charter should have been addressed to “Russia” and not to “all states”. Likewise, “Russia” and not “all states” should renounce the use of force aimed at obtaining territorial acquisitions to the detriment of the integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. Furthermore, for Nikolenko, in the “war against Ukraine”, the “Russian” threat to use nuclear weapons is unacceptable. Finally, according to Ukraine, explicit condemnation of the war of aggression is missing. Kiev would have liked to read the words “in relation to Russia’s war of aggression against ‘Ukraine, G20 members unequivocally condemned it and urged Moscow to stop it immediately.”

Kiev’s discontent is counterbalanced by Moscow’s satisfaction. Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash called the leaders’ final statement in New Delhi “balanced”. Speaking to journalists in the Indian capital, Lukasch admitted that there had been “very tough negotiations” and that it was the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) together with other partners who contributed to the “balance ” of the text. There was consensus among the countries to act united “in the interests of peace, security and conflict resolution throughout the world”.