The G20 “will give an idea of ​​India’s potential”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeated it several times in recent months, now the opportunity has arrived: on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September the summit of the leaders of the Group of the 20 strongest economies in the world is held in New Delhi, which should mark the consecration of a year in which India overtook China in population and in the growth of its economy. Consecration to which the Chinese president Xi Jinping probably did not want to attend: he was notably absent from the summit together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stayed at home to avoid embarrassment and put on trial, he who has already been reached by an international arrest warrant.

Read also

In an armored and unrecognizable New Delhi, polished, without traffic and people on the street, with demolished slums and portraits of Modi every ten meters, she has arrived Giorgia Meloni, who will speak twice at the G20, on Saturday morning and then on Sunday morning. “Italy has every interest in the success of the summit, it is our interest from a bilateral and multilateral point of view and as the next president of the G7”, diplomatic sources underline.

In fact, a few hours before the start of the works, the concluding statement it is “almost ready”, says the Indian G20 sherpa, Amitabh Kant, “we are working to reach a consensus”. There is agreement on all points, the only divergence concerns Ukrainethe goal is to close on a text that takes up last year’s Bali declaration, when all 20 countries in the group agreed on the condemnation of Russian aggression, echo the Italian sources.

Meanwhile, while the Sherpas are working to finalize the texts, Friday was the day of the first bilaterals: Modi met with US President Joe Biden, Meloni saw the Briton Rishi Sunakwith which she said, among other things, “ready to intensify bilateral cooperation on the issue of migration”.

Meetings with Modi, Chinese premier Li Qiang and South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol have already been confirmed for Saturday. With the latter we will discuss the production of chips in Europe, while with Li “the dialogue that began last year at the G20 in Bali with President Xi Jinping and continued with the visit to Beijing by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani”, say Italian diplomatic sources.

“There is life beyond the Silk Road”, they assure, speaking of Italy’s possible withdrawal from the memorandum, on which Parliament will decide in any case, and emphasizing the desire to strengthen the strategic partnership with China. However, after the controversies of recent days, no meeting between the prime minister and the European commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni, “there is no need”, they say.

Meloni will speak at the summit for the first time on Saturday at the “One earth” session on climate, energy, environment and sustainable development. And then on Sunday morning, at the “One future” session, on the digital transition, the reform of multilateral institutions and artificial intelligence. In the middle – the “One family” session – there will be discussions on the reform of international financial institutions and on how to make better use of development bank funds, issues that are intertwined with what is one of the main priorities of Italian foreign policy, the ‘Africa. And the G20 will be an opportunity to review some of the countries invited to the conference on migration in Rome at the end of July in New Delhi.

Not only that: on the sidelines of the summit there will also be a meeting between the European countries of the group and some African countries invited to the summit, with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen who, thanks to Italy’s input, underlines, ” has become the frontrunner in Brussels for the focus of European foreign policy on Africa”. So much so that half of the funds from the Global Gateway, the European infrastructure project considered an alternative to the Silk Road, was destined for the continent. A form of ‘soft power’ against China, while the United States has invited it “not to spoil” the summit.

“The West must return to compete in Africa”, was repeated in New Delhi, where the go-ahead was given for the African Union to enter the G20, while an agreement was signed between the United States, the EU, India and some countries of the Gulf for the development of railway infrastructure between Europe and Asia and vice versa. All this confirms the attention towards the so-called global south of the world, of which India wants to be the voice within the G20, then passing the baton next year to Brazil and then in 2025 to South Africa. (by the correspondent Maria Grazia Napolitano)