There will be about forty heads of state and government and heads of international organizations present on Saturday and Sunday in New Delhi for the G20, a summit in which the absences of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping stand out. The Russian president – reached by an international arrest warrant from the Court in The Hague, to which India has in any case not adhered – has delegated Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his stead, while the Chinese president – who has not explained the reasons for his absence, but has probably decided not to go for territorial disputes with India – he will be represented by premier Li Qiang.

Here is the list of leaders present in alphabetical order:

G20

– Saudi Arabia: Mohammed bin Salman

– Argentina: president Alberto Fernandez

– Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

– Brazil: president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, next president on duty

– Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

– China: premier Li Qiang

– France: President Emmanuel Macron

– Germany: chancellor Olaf Scholz

– Japan: premier Fumio Kishida

– India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

– Indonesia: President Joko Widodo

– Italy: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

– Mexico: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

– South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol

– United Kingdom: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

– Russia: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

– United States: President Joe Biden

– South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa

– Türkiye: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

– EU: the President of the Council Charles Michel and the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The Indian presidency of the G20 then invited

– Bangladesh: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

– Egypt: President Abdel Fatah al Sisi

– United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

– Mauritius: Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

– Nigeria: President Boha Ahmed Tinubu

– Holland: Prime Minister Mark Rutte

– Oman: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

– Singapore: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

– Spain: Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for Covid

Then there will be the heads of the international organizations UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, Ilo, OECD, FSB, and of the regional ones AU, ASEAN, Nepad.