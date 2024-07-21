Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2024 – 8:01

Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency this year, hopes to end a two-and-a-half-year drought in which ministerial declarations have not been approved within the scope of the economic forum next week. This hiatus was marked by controversies and differences between countries regarding the treatment of geopolitical issues in the documents, recalled the Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs of the Itamaraty, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, who acts as Brazil’s sherpa for the G20.

“You know that the G20 was unable to approve ministerial declarations in the last two presidencies, due to controversies and differences on geopolitical issues, but we reached an agreement and next week we expect that several ministerials will approve consensus documents from the ministers,” said Lyrio in a conversation with the press about the G20 schedule for next week, which has events concentrated in Rio de Janeiro.

The need to unblock the production of these ministerial documents at the G20 involved an agreement among members that the consensus statements would not require the inclusion of language on geopolitical issues. In return, the presidency of each group will issue a statement that will address the topic of geopolitics, an additional document with text agreed upon by all countries. “This is to unblock the statements,” explained the ambassador.

As four agendas are scheduled for next week, the expectation is that each meeting will release a consensus statement among the ministers representing each country. The opening of the proceedings will be on Monday, the 22nd, with the meeting of the Ministers of Development, at 9 am, at the Galpão da Cidadania, who will also meet on Tuesday, the 23rd.

In the case of this group, one of the events will discuss access to water and sanitation. According to Lyrio, the representatives are negotiating a document to provide a “push” in the mobilization of resources and exchanges between institutions that work to expand access to these basic services. The other topic that will be addressed in the Development WG is the reduction of inequalities.

Also scheduled for Wednesday is the ministerial meeting of the task force to combat hunger and poverty, which, as shown by the Broadcast Earlier, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be present at a pre-launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger.

On Thursday the 25th and Friday the 26th, it will be the turn of the meetings of the finance ministers and presidents of the Central Banks. As shown by Broadcast This week, the expectation is that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will once again defend the taxation of the super-rich during the meetings, in addition to emphasizing discussions on the climate emergency.

Outside Rio de Janeiro, in Fortaleza (CE), the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, will preside over the meetings of the Employment Working Group, at ministerial level, also on Thursday and Friday.

When talking about what he classified as important advances of the Brazilian presidency of the G20 during the first half of the year, the Brazilian sherpa also highlighted the scheduling of the meeting that will take place in September at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) to discuss the need for a reform of global governance.

“The meeting was approved by all G20 countries. There is nothing more symbolic than holding it at UN headquarters, with the presence of UN countries. The record number of conflicts around the world shows that the system needs to be updated. Of course, this is not an easy time due to political differences. But we do have an urgent need to move forward on this,” Lyrio argued.