MATERA. The commitment of the international community against hunger in the world starts from Matera, at the G20 summit. “We have today adopted the Matera declaration on food safety,” announced the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in the final press conference of the summit. “Hunger is affecting 850 million people worldwide, and due to the pandemic it could affect another 100 million.” Meanwhile, a major conference entitled “Encounters with Africa” ​​will be held in Rome on 7 and 8 October, Di Maio always announces. “The G20 has a duty to support Africa in getting out of the difficult period of the pandemic and for its growth”.

G20, Di Maio: “Africa, climate and hunger in the world issues addressed. Multilateralism indispensable”

Maurizio Martina, FAO Deputy Director General, acknowledged that “the Italian presidency of the G20 has put the crucial issue of food security back at the center of international debate, and this is all the more necessary after the pandemic”. The result is “applause to the government, Minister Di Maio and Deputy Minister Sereni for having led this path with great strength”. “We are proud, like FAO – continued Martina – to launch the” Food Coalition “program together with Italy from Matera for operational partnerships between countries, research centers, associations, universities and companies working together to support systems food weakened by the pandemic ».

The commitment supported by Italy already sees various realities as protagonists from the United States to Ghana, from Holland to Morocco, from Israel to Zimbabwe. “Among the projects already in the pipeline – underlined Martina – there is the one promoted by Coldiretti together with the Farmers Market associations of America and Ghana for the construction of the global network of agricultural markets as an operational response to protect the income of farmers, breeders and fishermen. “. With the multi-year experience of Campagna Amica promoted by Coldiretti “Italy leads one of the most advanced experiences in the international arena and for this very reason the international network of agricultural markets has become one of the operational objectives of the Food Coalition”.

Minister Di Maio stressed the importance of multilateralism and multilateral instruments, “an indispensable approach as the story of the anti-Covid vaccines has shown us”. Because, he argues: “without multilateralism you can’t go anywhere, especially in this post-pandemic phase”. And, moving on to another front, he also announces that “there will soon be the appointment of a special envoy from Italy for the climate”. A figure already created in other countries, “who will be a protagonist in major global negotiations”.

“There are many sectors in which greater multilateral cooperation is vital, starting with Covid – acknowledged the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab -. The UK is committed to leading multilateral approaches to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022 ”.