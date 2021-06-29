Today, Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty “G20” will discuss the strategy to combat the Corona virus pandemic, protect climate and help Africa, during their meeting in the southern Italian city of Matera.

It is noteworthy that the G20 includes the United States of America, China, India, Russia, Germany and the European Union. These discussions come before the G20 summit in Rome at the end of next October.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said before the start of the talks that the focus will be on how to help the global economy get back on its feet after the virus crisis and face future health challenges.

“It is time to prepare international health structures to face future health crises,” he added.

The G20 countries have already agreed on principles for stronger cooperation at the Global Digital Health Summit last May. Accordingly, there should be no more export bans or disruptions in supply chains as

It happened during this pandemic.