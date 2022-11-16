“Most” of the G20 member countries “strongly condemned the war in Ukraine which is causing immense human suffering and is aggravating existing fragilities in the global economy”. This is what we read in the final communiqué of the summit in Indonesia.

G20 leaders approved the final document defined by the ‘Sherpas’ without further changes. “The national positions expressed in other forums are reaffirmed, including the October UN resolution adopted by 141 votes, 5 votes against, 35 abstentions which deplores Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for its complete and unconditional withdrawal from ‘Ukraine”. The text underlines that there were “other points of view and different assessments” of the situation and the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

This wording served to keep all 19 member states together. “We have gathered in Bali at a time of unprecedented multidimensional crisis. We have experienced the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, including climate change, which have caused an economic downturn, increased poverty, slowed global recovery and hampered the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement reads. document. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts – it continues – efforts to deal with crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era it doesn’t have to be war.”

US President Joe Biden departed Bali on Air Force One after attending the G20 summit and holding an initial meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Before his departure, Biden participated in an emergency summit of the G7 and with NATO allies after the fall of a missile on Polish territory, organized on the sidelines of the summit’s work.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has handed over the hammer with which the current president guides summit meetings into the hands of Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi. India will soon assume the presidency of the G20 and host the 2023 edition of the summit.

Live updates

08.49 – Gentiloni: NATO and G7 leaders condemn the attacks in Ukraine and show solidarity with Poland

“While the G20 is looking for ways of global cooperation, Russia unleashes bombings in Ukraine. From the NATO and G7 leaders condemn the attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructures and solidarity with Poland, after the explosion on which investigations continue». This was written on Twitter by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

08.45 – Zelensky at the G20: “A terrorist state among you”

“Among you there is a terrorist state”: said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the G20. According to the Ukrainian president, the missile attack in Poland was “a statement by Russia directly addressed to the G20”.

08.43 – Ursula von der Leyen: leaders have called for an end to the war

«Congratulations Joko Widodo on a successful G20 summit. Major economies are facing global challenges: food and energy security, climate change, debt relief. G20 leaders have called for an end to Russia’s war, while Putin has launched countless missiles at Ukraine.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen writes it in a tweet.

08.38 – Sunak sees Biden but meeting with Xi is cancelled

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, while the planned first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was cancelled. According to reports from the Guardian, the cancellation is due to the accumulation of unscheduled emergency meetings due to the alarm following the missile explosion in Poland last night. A meeting between Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been scheduled for the next few hours. For now Downing Street has not commented on what happened in Poland, inviting us to “keep calm and stick to the facts”.

08.35 – Modi sees Macron, ‘strengthening defense ties discussed

«Premier Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met at the G20 summit in Bali. The talks were fruitful and covered a variety of topics. The two leaders discussed how to strengthen defense ties, promote sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.” Modi’s Twitter account reports it.

08.05 – Summit concluded, Indonesia passes the baton to India

The G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia has officially concluded. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has handed over the hammer with which the current president guides summit meetings into the hands of Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi. India will soon assume the presidency of the G20 and host the 2023 edition of the summit.

08.00 – Stoltenberg, to chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on yesterday’s explosion in eastern Poland

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on yesterday’s explosion in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. After the meeting, the secretary general will hold a press conference, scheduled for around 12.30.