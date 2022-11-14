In a look at the importance of the group, and as mentioned on the summit website, the Group of Twenty constitutes 60 percent of the world’s population, of course with the presence of China and India, whose population alone is about 2.8 billion people.

As for the gross domestic product, it constitutes 80 percent of the gross domestic product of the global economy and also constitutes 75 percent of the volume of global exports.

If we take a quick look at the size of GDP and the great development that has taken place in the economies of these countries, we see that China is second in the world after the United States, and according to the latest figures available on the World Bank website, the gross domestic product has reached about $ 17.7 trillion, surpassing the European Union combined Which records a figure at about 17 trillion dollars.

It was also remarkable for the Indian economy, which exceeded the size of 3 trillion dollars, almost equivalent to the economy of the United Kingdom combined at about 3.2 trillion dollars, surpassing the French economy, which is still less than 3 trillion dollars.

There is also an important leap for the Saudi economy, which tops the countries whose economy is below $1 trillion, with $833 billion, surpassing Turkey’s, which records $815 billion.

As for the host country, Indonesia, its economy recorded a figure of about 1.2 trillion dollars, with a population of more than 275 million people.