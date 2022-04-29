JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday he had turned down a request for arms from Ukraine’s leader and urged him and his Russian counterpart to end the war in Ukraine.

Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 (G20), made up of the world’s largest economies, and has invited both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the group’s leaders’ summit in November, despite pressure from some western countries to exclude Russia.

“I expressed my hope that the war can end soon, and peaceful solutions can be forged through negotiations,” Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is commonly known, said in an online statement, adding that he had spoken with both leaders by phone. this week.

Jokowi also said he turned down Zelenskiy’s request for weapons due to the Southeast Asian country’s foreign policy, which is trying to tread a path of strategic neutrality. He said Indonesia was ready to send humanitarian aid.

Some members of the G20, such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, have appealed to Indonesia not to invite Putin due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions a “special operation”.

But Jokowi said: “Indonesia wants to unite the G20, not let there be fractures.”

Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but the group’s presidents have previously invited other countries to the group’s summits.

Zelenskiy’s participation in the meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali “would mainly depend on the situation on the battlefield,” Vysotskyi Taras, a senior Ukrainian government official, said on Thursday.

While Jokowi said Putin intended to attend, a Kremlin spokesperson last week said that was still unconfirmed.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Additional reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakan in Bangkok)

