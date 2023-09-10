Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman criticizes lack of positioning “on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the G20 “There’s nothing to be proud of” with the final statement released on Saturday (September 9, 2023). The leaders of the group’s countries are meeting in New Delhi, capital of India, for the 18th G20 Summit.

In the document, the countries cited the war in Ukraine. Condescending to Russia and China, the text says that the G20 is not the appropriate forum to resolve geopolitical issues, but emphasizes the global economic consequences of the conflict. Here’s the fullin English (PDF – 1 MB).

In your profile on FacebookNikolenko said that Ukraine “is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text“, What a, “in the part about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”, the G20 “There’s nothing to be proud of”. According to him, “participation from the Ukrainian side would allow participants to better understand the situation”.

The war in Ukraine placed G20 members on opposite sides in previous discussions and even threatened the formalization of the declaration, which would be unprecedented in the bloc’s history.

Western nations, led by the United States and the European Union, called for a strong condemnation of Russia. On the other hand, Russia, represented by Chancellor Sergei Lavrov, refused to sign a statement with this message. China, in turn, represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang, argued that the declaration should focus on economic issues, the core of the G20.

The final text included reservations that could please the Russians and Chinese. “Reaffirming that the G20 is the primary forum for international economic cooperation and recognizing that, although the G20 is not the platform for resolving geopolitical and security issues, we recognize that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy”, the text reads.

The declaration highlights the human suffering resulting from the war and calls for a peaceful resolution, with diplomacy and dialogue: “Let us unite in our effort to address the adverse impact of war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. […] Today’s era should not be one of war”.

Svetlana Lukash, Russia’s sherpa at the G20, said talks about the war in Ukraine were “very” difficult, but the statement is “balanced”.