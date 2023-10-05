Minister stated, however, that the country is still not completely aligned with the purpose of sustainability

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that the presidency of the G20 will give visibility to Brazil’s ecological plan in the world.

The country will preside over the group that brings together the 20 main global economies from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024. According to Haddad, COP30 – the UN (United Nations) climate conference –, which will be held in 2025 in Belém, it will also be a great opportunity to publicize Brazil’s actions.

“With the leadership and presidency of the G20 and the COP in Belém, we can give global visibility to what has been done here. This will have an external effect, but it will also have an important internal effect, which is to align institutions around this purpose”he said.

Haddad stated that Brazil is still not in compliance with the purpose of sustainable development, but continues “rowing to get to a safe place and involving people”.

“We are the ones who will pay the greatest price for harming nature so much, and, above all, the poor. We can avoid this. We have to make this a source of job creation and citizenship”he stated.

This Thursday (5.Oct.2023) he participated in the event “7th National Control Forum: Sustainable Development and Control: Connecting Inspection, Governance and Sustainability”, organized by TCU (Court Union accounts).

Haddad said that Brazil has a huge opportunity with the energy transition. He stated that the country can take advantage of clean energy and technology developed by scientists for development.

The minister also said that one of Brazil’s main projects is the production of green hydrogen from ethanol. USP (University of São Paulo) leads the topic in the world, according to Haddad. He criticized the absence of Petrobras in financing the project.

“Who contributes resources to this project [da USP] They are private companies, including multinationals, and our Petrobras does not participate in the project. […] I’ve already spoken to the president [da Petrobras] Jean Paul Prates. There is a fund available for investment in green technology and we don’t use it for the most modern things in the country”, declared.

Haddad said that the Brazilian State has failed to participate and promote projects in recent years. For him, there are a dozen major strategic themes for sustainable development.

The minister also said he regrets the institutions that are not committed to the same ecological objective, without specifying.

HADDAD & GOVERNMENT

He praised the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, who was also at the event. “It gives the assurance that Brazil will, decisively, head in the correct direction of sustainable development”he said.

Haddad also celebrated the approval of the carbon legal framework, which passed the Senate and is going to the Chamber for analysis. The minister declared that Brazil is far behind and is searching for lost time in modern mechanisms of ecological transformation.

For him, the topic of taxonomy, which is under public consultation, will be fundamental to the process of making Brazil more ecological. Haddad also praised the green bondswhich are the issuance of external debt securities with sustainable criteria from the Brazilian government.

“We can already, in the 1st year of this president’s term, Lula address a series of issues that were long overdue”, said the minister. One of the actions taken is the Safra Plan, with actions that aim to encourage low-carbon agriculture.