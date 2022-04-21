G20, Russia speaks and the US, Ukraine and the EU leave the room

When the Moscow Finance Minister Anton Siluanovstarted talking on video link to G20, Yellen left the meeting together with the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. They were followed by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentilonithe British representatives, Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, US sources report. Other sources report that Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, has also left the room.

Instead, the Italian Minister of Economy has not left Daniele Franco and the ministers of Germany and Spain. Italy, as a member of the Troika which is made up of the country that holds the Presidency, its predecessor and its successor, has an institutional responsibility that binds it. However, Franco requested and obtained that the Ukrainian Minister of Finance, Serhiy Marchenkowas present at the meeting.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner supports Berlin’s willingness to participate in all sessions, including those attended by Russian officials. “We will not give Russia a platform to spread its propaganda and its lies”, he said, assuring that Germany, which currently chairs the G7, whose meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Washington, is trying to obtain “a joint reaction, in case of participation of Russian representatives in G20 meetings “without giving further details.

“Russia should not participate or be included in these meetings.” Siluanov on his part urged colleagues not to “politicize” the work of the Group, because this could “undermine confidence in the global monetary and financial system”, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland wrote on Twitter.

