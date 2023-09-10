bAt the G-20 summit in New Delhi, the hosts served the heads of state and government a vegetarian gala dinner. Instead of the meat-heavy fare that is usual at diplomatic dinners, the chefs served, among other things, millet chips and millet pudding – giving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favorite grain a big appearance.

As the main course, Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden and the other leaders were served small millet chips in addition to a jackfruit galette with glazed wild mushrooms and Kerala rice with curry leaves. The millet trio was completed by millet chips with yoghurt balls on the starter plate and cardamom millet pudding for dessert.

Modi’s millet plan

The choice of predominantly plant-based delicacies has a serious political and economic background: Millet cultivation, which has a millennia-long tradition in India, had been pushed back since the 1960s at the expense of high-yield wheat and rice varieties. Since then, millet has long been considered the basis for poor people’s food.

Since taking office in 2014, Hindu nationalist Modi has tried to significantly expand millet cultivation again. The advantages of the traditional, gluten-free grain are obvious, especially with a view to climate change: Millet grows twice as fast as wheat and only needs 30 percent as much water as rice.







India’s millet plan seems to be on the right track: in 2021, the value of millet exported from India alone rose to the equivalent of almost 60 million euros – a significant increase compared to previous years.