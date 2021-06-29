The G20 of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Development has started and will take place between Bari, Matera and Brindisi, where the foreign delegations will meet for the traditional and periodic confrontation. To welcome them, in the Norman-Swabian Castle of Bari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, and the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano.

Over 500 delegates, to whom – after the institutional welcome – a series of cultural events are reserved, organized with the Bari Chamber of Commerce, Apulian Public Theater, Apulia Film Commission, Puglia Promotion, Coldiretti Puglia, Campagna Amica and Assoenologi.

An articulated program that will take place in the typical views of Bari, including the Wall of via Venezia: from where you can watch a fireworks display. Also scheduled the exhibition “Steve McCurry Reading” in the Margherita Theater

At the Fortino, however, the delegates will be able to listen to the concert “Voices for the planet”, created by Roberto Ottaviano, with the ensemble composed of Carolina Bubbico, Angela Esmeralda, Serena Fortebraccio and Lisa Manosperti (vocals), Gaetano Partipilo on sax, Alberto Parmegiani and Fabrizio Savino on guitars. And again, Domenico Cartago, Francesco Schepisi and Mirko Signorile on piano and keyboards, Giuseppe Bassi and Giorgio Vendola on double basses, and Fabio Accardi and Dario Congedo on drums. Finally, in Largo Maurogiovanni, there will be the Petre concert, born from the meeting between Federico Laganà, Luca Buccarella and Massimiliano De Marco.

Armored Old Town and widespread security measures, to allow – before the subsequent transfer to the Castle – the inauguration of the Museum of Santa Scolastica, on the sidelines of which Emiliano declared: “A land of free and strong men and women welcomes the great of the Earth and does so in an extraordinary setting of a city and a region that has risen in the last 15 years”.

“This resurrection of Puglia – said Emiliano – can be a good omen in the land of hospitality. Here all the people who hope to live better, to be able to change their destiny because they escape from war, hunger, the difficulty of living, are welcome, all without distinction of race religion, political opinion. This is central to us in a certainly difficult and complex event like the one that is taking place here in Bari, Matera and Brindisi ”.

“We really hope that this can be, also in the future, the place of dialogue between East and West, between South and North: because Puglia is at the most important moment in history, and is ready for events not only of this type, but also to play a political role in the name of what we practice every day in our administrative and civil life “.

“So the G20 – concluded Emiliano – today comes to a land where even contradictions of the great ones of the Earth will not be erased, but will be examined with humanity, intelligence and also with a spirit of fraternal correction, in the hope that dialogue can correct the errors of each one ”.

The text of Michele Emiliano’s speech-greeting held at the Castle:

“It is with great joy that I greet the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, the heads of the foreign delegations and all the authorities present here. Welcome to Puglia.

Welcome to this Region which has historically been a land of encounter, of dialogue between peoples, of building peace and well-being.

We welcome you with authentic feelings, according to an ancient tradition of Apulian hospitality, with the desire to build relationships of true friendship that last over time.

This international Forum takes place at a time of great hopes and auspices, after a difficult year, during which we had to face the pandemic in its hardest phase.

We will follow with great attention the path of reflection and sharing that you will undertake on the great global issues that you are facing and that concern the future of all of us.

We hope that during these days of work you will be able to enjoy the beauty of our cities, the nature that surrounds them, the cultural liveliness and above all the people.

These are not words of circumstance: everything you will see and that I hope, you will appreciate, of our region is the expression of a model that we have been trying to practice for years. We firmly believe that there can be no development that is not sustainable and respectful of life, health and the environment. We are a Southern Region strongly committed to technological innovation, first in Italy in the production of energy from renewable sources, which stubbornly invests in culture and in the training of young people, which acts starting from listening and participation, which faces Europe and to the Mediterranean with open arms to welcome anyone who wants to change their destiny of fear, war, denial of rights, survival for the better.

We feel very close to the vision proposed by the Italian Presidency which rests on the three pillars of People, of the Planet, of Prosperity.

To these three “P” I allow myself to add a fourth, the P of Puglia, with the hope, in our small way, of being that place that can give you the right inspiration in identifying the brightest and most shared roads that lead to good common.

Good luck to all and welcome! “

And the spectacle of a fascinating Bari by-night it can continue and ignite in its stellar vault the suggestion of exciting fireworks, that not even in San Nicola …….!

* Photo and video by Michele Falcone