Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/25/2024 – 16:35

The fight against global inequality and reforms in multilateral financial institutions will be the main highlights of the first ministerial meeting of the G20 Finance Track, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet. The meeting, which is part of the agenda of the Brazilian presidency of the G20, takes place this week at the Biennial Pavilion, in Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, represent Brazil.

This Monday (26) and Tuesday (27), representatives and secretaries of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents will hold a preparatory meeting in the same location. On these dates, Ambassador Tatiana Rosito, Secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and coordinator of the G20 Finance Track, will represent the ministry.

On Wednesday (28), Haddad and Campos Neto will participate in the thematic sessions of the ministerial meeting. In parallel, the Minister of Finance will have a series of bilateral meetings and events on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

Side events

On Monday, Haddad will meet, at the Ministry of Finance office, in São Paulo, with the Russian Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov; and with the director of the GFANZ bank (an institution that finances the transition to a zero-carbon economy), Mark Carney. The minister will also meet with Brazil's executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Afonso Bevilaqua; and with the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

On the same day, the minister will participate in two events linked to the ecological transition plan. At 11am, Haddad will give a press conference to present the exchange rate protection program for sustainable green investments, at the Ministry of Finance building on Avenida Paulista. At 3:20 pm, he will participate in the opening panel of the Climate Change Forum, at the Rosewood Hotel, an event with the G20 Social seal organized by civil society entities.

On Tuesday, Haddad will meet with Norwegian Finance Ministers Trygve Vedum; and from Portugal, Fernando Medina, in the morning. At 11am, he will participate in an event at the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham), with the US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. The event will celebrate 200 years of relations between the United States and Brazil.

In the afternoon, Haddad will have a closed working meeting on the G20, at the Biennial Pavilion; and will represent Brazil at the meeting of governors of the countries that make up the New Development Bank (NDB), also known as the Brics Bank, in the same location. At 5pm, a closed-door meeting is scheduled with the president of the NDB, Dilma Rousseff. At 5:45 pm, Haddad participates in a meeting of Brics finance ministers, which this year is chaired by Russia, also at the Biennale Pavilion.

On Wednesday, Haddad will meet with Saudi Arabia's Economy Minister Faisal bin Fadhil al-Ibrahim at the Biennale. At 9:45 am, the minister will give the opening speech of the ministerial meeting. At 2pm, Haddad will attend an event at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in the Ibirapuera auditorium. A statement is planned in the company of the president of the IMF's director general; the president of the World Bank, Ajay Bang; and the president of the IDB, Ilan Goldfajn.

At 2:45 pm, Haddad participates in the second session of the G20 meeting, chaired by Campos Neto, which will discuss global perspectives on growth, employment, inflation and financial stability.

On Thursday (29), Haddad will have a bilateral meeting with French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, at the Biennale building. At 10am, he will give a speech on international taxation. At 1:30 pm, the minister will chair a meeting with G20 finance ministers and guest ministers from African countries. At 2:30 pm, Haddad participates in a panel on global debt and sustainable development.

The G20 meeting ends with the ministers' final considerations, at 6pm, and a closing press conference, at 6:30pm, given by Haddad and ambassador Tatiana Rosito.

Themes

The G20 Finance Track proposes a debate on the role of public policies in combating inequalities, in line with Brazil's general priorities in the G20. The ministerial meeting will also address global perspectives on growth, employment, inflation and financial stability.

The debates, informed the Ministry of Finance, aim to encourage best practices to deal with growing global debt and finance sustainable development, in addition to discussing international taxation and countries' perspectives on the financial sector.

Confirmations

So far, delegations from 27 countries have confirmed their presence at the meeting. Announced participants include United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; German Finance Minister Christian Lindner; the African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga; Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Indrawati; and Argentina's Economy Minister, Luis “Toto” Caputo.

In addition to Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents, the event will be attended by high-level representatives from 16 international organizations and banks.

In December last year, a preparatory meeting took place for the G20 ministerial meeting at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. The event had the participation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaby Haddad and Campos Neto.

Check the list of G20 members and invited delegations that confirmed their presence at the ministerial meeting:

• South Africa;

• Germany;

• Angola;

• Saudi Arabia;

• Argentina;

• Australia;

• Canada;

• China;

• South Korea;

• Egypt;

• United Arab Emirates;

• Spain;

• U.S;

• France;

• India;

• Indonesia;

• Italy;

• Japan;

• Mexico;

• Nigeria;

• Norway;

• Portugal;

• UK;

• Russia;

• Singapore;

• Switzerland;

• Türkiye;

• African Union;

• European Union