Reforms in multilateral financial institutions and combating global inequality are the highlights of the agenda

The fight against global inequality and reforms in multilateral financial institutions will be the main highlights of the 1st ministerial meeting of the G20 Finance Track, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet.

The meeting, which is part of the agenda of the Brazilian presidency of the G20, will be held this week at the Biennial Pavilion, in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the president of B.C. (Central Bank), Campos Neto, represent Brazil.

On Monday (Feb 26, 2024) and Tuesday (Feb 27), representatives and secretaries of Finance ministers and central bank presidents will hold a preparatory meeting in the same location. On these dates, Ambassador Tatiana Rosito, Secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and coordinator of the G20 Finance Track, will represent the ministry.

On Wednesday (Feb 28), Haddad and Campos Neto will participate in the thematic sessions of the ministerial meeting. In parallel, the Minister of Finance will have a series of bilateral meetings and events on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

SIDE EVENTS

On Monday, Haddad will meet, in the office of the Ministry of Finance, in São Paulo, with the Minister of Finance of Russia, Anton Siluanov, and with the director of the bank Gfanz (institution that finances the transition to a zero-carbon economy), Mark Carney. The minister will also meet with Brazil's executive director at IMF (International Monetary Fund), Afonso Bevilaqua, and with the entity's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

On the same day, the minister will participate in 2 events linked to the ecological transition plan. At 11am, Haddad will give an interview to journalists to present the exchange rate protection program for sustainable green investments, at the Ministry of Finance building on Avenida Paulista. At 3:20 pm, he will participate in the opening panel of the Climate Change Forum, at the Rosewood Hotel, an event with the G20 Social seal organized by civil society entities.

On Tuesday (27.Feb.2024), Haddad will meet with the Finance Ministers of Norway, Trygve Vedum, and Portugal, Fernando Medina, in the morning. At 11am, take part in an event at Amcham (American Chamber of Commerce), with the US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. The event will celebrate 200 years of relations between the United States and Brazil.

In the afternoon, Haddad will have a closed working meeting on the G20, at the Biennial Pavilion. She will also represent Brazil at the meeting of governors of the countries that make up the NDB (New Development Bank), known as Banco dos Brics, in the same location. At 5pm, a closed-door meeting is scheduled with the president of the NDB, Dilma Rousseff. At 5:45 pm, Haddad participates in a meeting of Brics finance ministers, which this year is chaired by Russia, also at the Biennale Pavilion.

On Wednesday (Feb 28), Haddad will meet with the Minister of Economy of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Fadhil al-Ibrahim, at the Biennale. At 9:45 am, the minister will give the opening speech of the ministerial meeting. At 2pm, Haddad will attend an event at IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), in the Ibirapuera auditorium. A statement is planned in the company of the president of the IMF director general, the president of the world BankAjay Bang, and the president of the IDB, Ilan Goldfajn.

At 2:45 pm, Haddad participates in the 2nd session of the G20 meeting, chaired by Campos Neto, which will discuss global perspectives on growth, employment, inflation and financial stability.

On Thursday (Feb 29), Haddad will have a bilateral meeting with the French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, at the biennale building. At 10am, he will give a speech on international taxation. At 1:30 pm, the minister will chair a meeting with G20 finance ministers and guest ministers from African countries. At 2:30 pm, Haddad participates in a panel on global debt and sustainable development.

The G20 meeting ends with the ministers' final considerations, at 6pm, and a press interview at 6:30pm, given by Haddad and ambassador Tatiana Rosito.

THEMES

The G20 Finance Track proposes a debate on the role of public policies in combating inequalities, in line with Brazil's general priorities in the G20. The ministerial meeting will also address global perspectives on growth, employment, inflation and financial stability.

The debates, according to the Ministry of Finance, aim to encourage best practices to deal with growing global debt and finance sustainable development, in addition to discussing international taxation and countries' perspectives on the financial sector.

CONFIRMATIONS

So far, delegations from 27 countries have confirmed their presence at the meeting. Announced participants include United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Indrawati , and the Argentine Economy Minister, Luis “Toto” Caputo.

In addition to Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents, the event will be attended by high-level representatives from 16 international organizations and banks.

Read the list of G20 members and invited delegations that confirmed their presence at the ministerial meeting:

South Africa;

Germany;

Angola;

Saudi Arabia;

Argentina;

Australia;

Canada;

China;

South Korea;

Egypt;

United Arab Emirates;

Spain;

U.S;

France;

India;

Indonesia;

Italy;

Japan;

Mexico;

Nigeria;

Norway;

Portugal;

UK;

Russia;

Singapore;

Switzerland;

Türkiye;

African Union;

European Union.

With information from Brazil Agency.