admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/09/2023 – 12:00

Members of the G20 point out the need to increase investments in sustainability to the trillions of dollars in order to achieve the goals established in the Paris Agreement. In a statement released this Saturday, 9th, during the group’s conference held in the Indian capital of New Delhi, the countries defended a financial flow of around US$5.8 trillion to developing countries, by 2030, to achieve the goals environmental issues, as well as investments of US$4 trillion per year in clean energy technologies in order to reach 2050 with zero emissions.

“We recall and reaffirm the commitment made in 2010 by developed countries with the aim of jointly mobilizing US$100 billion in climate finance per year by 2020, and annually by 2025, to respond to the needs of developing countries in the context of significant mitigation measures and transparency in implementation. Taxpayers in developed countries hope that this objective will be achieved for the first time in 2023”, pointed out the statement.

Members reiterated the importance of a policy mix consisting of fiscal, market and regulatory mechanisms, including the use of carbon pricing and non-pricing measures. “We recognize the needs, vulnerabilities, priorities and different national circumstances of developing countries,” they wrote, confirming that developing nations need to be supported in their transitions to low carbon emissions.