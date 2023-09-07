Bloomberg: G20 countries have developed a unified approach to the conflict in Ukraine

The member countries of the “Big Twenty” (G20) discussed the course of the conflict in Ukraine. About it transmits Bloomberg agency.

“All G20 countries have come to a unified approach regarding the war in Ukraine,” the agency clarifies, referring to a French official whose name was not disclosed.

At the same time, the publication notes that the states have yet to find a compromise with Russia.

Earlier, the European Union named a priority topic at the G20 summit. It will be the Ukrainian conflict and related issues. Bloomberg sources said the EU will try to take advantage of the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.

The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead of Putin.