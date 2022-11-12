Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the 20 largest economies in the world are expected to invest 1.4 billion dollars against the coronavirus. Critics, however, say that the amount is only a tenth of what would be needed. The countries that make up the G20 decided this Saturday (11/12) to create a fund of 1.4 billion dollars to fight and control the pandemic of coronavirus. The initiative, taken by the ministers of Health and Finance – and also by three charities – seeks to strengthen health systems and control budget gaps over five years.

The announcement was made by the government of Indonesia, which hosts the meeting of the 20 largest economies in the world on the island of Bali. Germany must pay 69 million dollars.

“When our health suffers, so does our economy. The joint work between [ministérios de] Finance and Health make us stronger,” said Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin at the opening of the meeting, which marked the last meeting of ministers before the summits of heads of state, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Experts, however, were skeptical and critical of the fund, arguing that the initiative would only cover a tenth of what is needed. The World Bank and the World Health Organization, for example, believe that $10.5 billion would be needed to fight the pandemic over the next five years.

“We are sailing the ship as we build it,” said Fiona Uellendahl of the World Vision children’s charity fund.

The secretary general of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha, stressed that it is necessary to create a more resilient health structure.

Indonesia’s Economy Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that monkeypox is a warning that the next pandemic is not a matter of “if it will happen”, but “when it will happen”.

Health ministers from the G20 countries also agreed to reassess the so-called “Covid-19 Access Tools Accelerator”, an international program created to combat the pandemic.

Responsible for distributing vaccines around the world, for example, the program did not work as designed. Critics accuse rich countries of acting selfishly, something that would have led to an imbalance vis-à-vis poor countries that has not been overcome until today.

Although indirectly, the ministers acknowledge problems and shortcomings, noting that, in the future, all nations must have “equal access to medical care in emergency situations”, with the program becoming more “sustainable and durable”.

Other topics mentioned at the meeting were improving genetic surveillance, promoting the mobilization of health resources for medical countermeasures, and expanding networks for research and production of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

