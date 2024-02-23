G20 countries argue for a two-state solution

The foreign ministers of the G20 countries want the Palestinians to have their own country alongside Israel. Only a two-state solution can end the Gaza war, said the Brazilian minister who hosted the meeting of foreign ministers. “There was almost unanimity on the two-state solution as the only solution to the conflict,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said at the end of the two-day meeting.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign affairs chief, agreed. “This is the common denominator: there will be no peace, there will be no lasting security for Israel, unless the Palestinians have a clear prospect of building their own state,” Borrell said.

All members of the group of the world's 20 largest economies are concerned that the war in Gaza could spread across the Middle East. At the summit meeting in Rio de Janeiro, G20 countries called for a ceasefire and, according to Vieira, “many countries criticized” Israel's military offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.