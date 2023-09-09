Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the acceptance of the G20 summit declaration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 countries had agreed on the G20 summit declaration. The newspaper reports The Times of India.

“Thanks to the hard work of our team and with your support, consensus has been reached on the declaration of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi,” he said, calling the adoption of the common declaration “good news.” Modi also thanked the G20 Sherpas, ministers and all officials for their hard work in making the joint statement possible.

Related materials:

The newspaper recalled that a joint communique following the summit will be published on Sunday, September 10. It is noted that this will be a major victory for the Indian presidency of the G20, as in recent years it has become increasingly difficult for group members to find consensus, including on issues of climate change and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, the DPA agency reported that the draft final statement of the G20 contains a mention of atomic weapons. The preliminary draft of the document contains a passage about the inadmissibility of the use of such weapons and possible threats of their use.