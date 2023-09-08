Home page politics

Charles Michel looks forward to welcoming the AU as a permanent member of the G20. © Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa

So far, the European Union with its 27 member states is the only regional organization in the G20 group. This could change soon.

New Delhi – According to EU Council President Charles Michel, the African Union is about to be included in the G20 group of important industrialized and emerging countries. There is consensus on allowing the African Union to join the G20, the Belgian said on Friday before the start of this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi. This is a “good signal”. He looks forward to welcoming the AU as a permanent member.

So far, the European Union, with its 27 member states, is the only regional organization that is a member of the G20. The AU includes all internationally recognized African countries as well as the internationally disputed country of Western Sahara. There are 55 states in total.

The AU represents the interests of around 1.3 billion people and has the youngest and fastest growing population in the world. It is estimated that Africa could have 2.5 billion inhabitants by 2050. In comparison, only around 450 million people live in the EU.

First regular AU participation in 2025?

According to diplomats, it was still unclear when the African Union would officially become a member. A first regular summit participation would be possible at the next summit in Brazil or at the 2025 summit in South Africa.

In addition to the EU, the G20 group includes 19 of the strongest economies in the world. It is a central forum for international economic cooperation, but now also deals with many other global issues, from fighting terrorism to climate protection and wars. Against the background of the Ukraine war, it is one of the few remaining forums where the West and Russia meet directly.

Yellen hopes for financial support for the World Bank

At the G20 summit, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is backing commitments for greater financial support for poorer countries. “We hope that other countries will join us depending on their financial capabilities,” Yellen said on Friday ahead of the official start of the meeting of the major economies group in New Delhi. Specifically, it should be about, among other things, financial assurances for the World Bank. The development bank lends money to poor countries on favorable terms with the aim of strengthening their economy and reducing poverty there.

The heads of state and government of the G20 meet in the Indian capital New Delhi at the weekend. © Channi Anand/AP/dpa

US President Joe Biden recently asked the US Congress to approve a good two billion US dollars for the World Bank. Congressional approval is pending. However, the USA is counting on the signaling effect of the initiative and hopes that partners in New Delhi will make new commitments to support the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and thus increase the organizations’ credit power. dpa