The G20 countries, which meet until Sunday in New Delhi, India reached a consensus on the final declaration of the meeting. The group condemned the war in Ukraine and stated that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. Russia, responsible for the invasion, was not condemned. The final text criticizes the “use of force against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and integrity of any state”.

Condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine was the issue that most threatened the joint agreement, and although India presented a draft text, most countries, especially the G7, considered the proposal and the terms under which the war to be dealt with to be insufficient. a European Union (EU) official told EFE. “The New York Times” points out that there were doubts that world leaders could reach an agreement.

According to CNN, the final statement represented a blow to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but reflects a softer stance than the United States and its Western allies have taken individually regarding the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have also promised a broad agenda to tackle the burdens of global inflation and climate change on poorer nations.

The New Delhi Declaration consists of more than 100 points and was drawn up thanks to the “sacrifices” that the G20 negotiators had to make to advance in certain aspects, sources linked to the negotiations previously assured EFE.

Tensions marked Indian presidency at G20

Tensions between Western countries, Russia and China marked the Indian presidency of the G20, especially due to disagreements over the war in Ukraine and the debt restructuring of emerging economies.

The absence of the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and China, Xi Jinping, at the summit only served to highlight the distance with the other countries, which made it difficult to reach a consensus among all members of the group.

Had a joint agreement not been reached, this would have been the first G20 leaders’ summit without a consensus statement, at a time when other groups and multilateral forums have demonstrated an inability to make progress in addressing the crisis.

*With EFE Agency