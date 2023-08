The Benin Bronzes, currently in the British Museum, are claimed by Nigeria. | Photo: Warofdreams/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported/Wikimedia Commons

G20 culture ministers agreed on Saturday to support an “open and inclusive” dialogue on the return of cultural objects taken by Western powers during the period of colonialism. At a meeting held in the ancient city of Benares, in the north of host India, the G20 representatives defended in a results document the progress “until the resolution of problems that allows the restitution of cultural goods to their countries and communities of origin”.

Specifically, the G20 decided to “maintain an open and inclusive dialogue on the return and restitution of cultural goods” that “renews relations between countries”. To this end, countries must promote the study of the origin of objects taken in the past, many of which are currently owned by museums and cultural institutions of former colonial states.

The G20 also called for support for developing countries to “effectively manage and conserve cultural property”. One of the arguments traditionally used by the countries and institutions that house the claimed works of art is that they would not be preserved in their countries of origin. Fundamentalist groups such as the Islamic State and the Taliban have been responsible for the destruction of key archaeological sites in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

The open debate on the restitution of looted works of art and objects has gained momentum in recent years, with a growing number of museums and countries forced to return artistic treasures, under pressure from the countries of origin. Last June, for example, the Dutch government announced for the first time the return of 478 works of art claimed by Indonesia and Sri Lanka, which were taken during the colonial period.