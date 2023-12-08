Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 21:20

The government announced this Friday, the 8th, the cities that will host the meetings of the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20) starting next week in Brazil. As the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, Brasília and Rio will concentrate the largest number of meetings at the event, which will take place in the five regions of the country. Some municipalities have tried in recent days to take part or expand participation in the G20, such as Cuiabá and São Paulo, but the capital of Mato Grosso was left out, according to the schedule presented now, and the São Paulo one will only have four meetings.

According to the official schedule, Brasília is in charge of preparing 33 meetings, being the only representative from the Central-West. Next comes Rio de Janeiro, with 22 meetings planned, including the leaders’ summit and the meeting of society representatives, in November 2024.

Still in the Southeast, meetings are planned in Belo Horizonte (1) and São Paulo (4). In an interview with Broadcast, the director of the Central Bank, Fernanda Guardado, informed that the financial ministerial meeting, scheduled for February, will take place in the capital of São Paulo. The Sherpa trail, in turn, will be held in the same month in Rio de Janeiro.

In the Northeast, meetings are planned in Fortaleza (7), Salvador (6), Maceió (2), São Luís (1) and Teresina. In the South region, the program includes events in Porto Alegre (1) and Foz do Iguaçu (3), which should include themes related to energy due to the Itaipu Plant. Manaus (3) and Belém (2) will be the representatives of the North.

The G20 begins next week with the first meetings of the financial track and sherpas, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, from December 11th to 15th. On the 13th, there will be a mixed meeting between the two areas, something unprecedented in the congregation and which meets a determination by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. At this first meeting, the agendas that will be debated for the next 12 months will be defined.

Meetings

According to the government’s announcement, there will be more than 120 events spread over the next 12 months, including 93 technical meetings, 26 video conferences, 10 vice minister meetings and 23 ministerial meetings. As anticipated by the Broadcast, in January and February 19 meetings will be held, predominantly via videoconference. In the following months, the emphasis will be on face-to-face meetings in the host cities.

On February 21st and 22nd, the first meeting of G20 foreign ministers will be held in Rio de Janeiro. The in-person meeting, which is part of the Sherpas Trail, will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. On the 28th and 29th, São Paulo will host the ministerial meeting of the Finance Track, under the coordination of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Exterior

The schedule also includes eight meetings in cities outside Brazil: Atlanta, Washington and New York (USA), Geneva (Switzerland) and Brussels (Belgium). It is common for the G20 to hold meetings outside the host territory to take advantage of agendas already pre-established internationally, such as meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for example.