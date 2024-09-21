Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 15:49

The G20 Digital Economy Working Group approved a ministerial declaration with four central axes, including “information integrity,” the Presidency’s Communications Secretariat reported. It was the first draft on this topic and with such scope, which involved negotiations and approval by a multilateral body, according to Secom.

The four axes chosen were: meaningful connectivity, digital government, artificial intelligence and information integrity. In addition to the declaration, the WG must present contributions on the topic to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will take place in November in Rio de Janeiro and will bring together representatives from all the nations in the group.

The document highlights as a priority the promotion of a digital ecosystem that is robust and sustainable, in addition to fostering a “diversified and resilient” information environment, as stated in the Secom press release, through access to independent, factual and evidence-based information that combats misinformation.

According to Secom Minister Paulo Pimenta, the inclusion of this topic on the G20 agenda was a recognition that it is necessary to pay attention to the impacts of disinformation and hate speech on society. “Brazil is committed to a comprehensive approach that promotes a balance of rights. We believe in the value of information and transparency,” he said.

Along with the declaration, the WG listed five axes, developed in partnership with UNESCO, which point to “possible paths” for governments to address the issue. They are: strengthening society’s resilience, fostering the development and sustainability of content sources, increasing transparency and accountability and encouraging research, improving governance of information integrity and institutional capacity, and encouraging and respecting information integrity by public and private agents.