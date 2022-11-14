The 17th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the G20 takes place from 15 to 16 November 2022 in Bali

Great absent the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinwho made it known that he could not be there “for internal commitments”.

In his place, to be present in person, will be the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. The war between Ukraine and Russia weighs like a specter on the summit of world powers.

A little yellow about Lavrov’s arrival in Bali: according to local sources, the Russian foreign minister was taken to hospital upon his arrival in Indonesia. According to some government officials and Indonesian doctors, Lavrov was hospitalized for heart problems, but the Russian authorities speak of “fake news”.

Usa, CIA chief meets Russian counterpart and warns about atomic use The head of the CIA, William Burns, is in Ankara, Turkey, where he met his Russian counterpart, Serghei Naryshkin, to warn him about the consequences of any use of the atomic weapon. This was reported by a spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House. The two heads of their respective intelligence did not mention Ukraine. Burns “delivered a message on the consequences of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons and the risks of an escalation in strategic stability,” the spokesman said.







“Sergei and I read the news in Indonesia and we could not believe our eyes: it turns out that he was hospitalized. Obviously it is the height of the falsehood“, wrote the spokeswoman of the Russian ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Telegram.” A video was also released in which Lavrov, shorts and shirt of Basquiat, works and answers questions sitting at a table in a garden. Health news of him is a political game“, he concluded.

THE main themes of this edition of G20 I am: global health, energy transition towards a more sustainable production e digital transformation. ‘Let’s recover together, let’s recover stronger’ is the slogan chosen by the Indonesian presidency for the summit.

The nations present are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Russia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union (there Spain is invited as a permanent guest). The 20 countries represent 60% of the global population, 80% of the world’s GDP and 75% of commercial traffic.

The meetings on the sidelines of the G20

There were many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. The Italian premier Giorgia Meloni will meet US President Joe Biden on November 15th. The two, a note from the White House read, “will discuss cooperation on global challenges, including those posed by China and ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression”.

The bilateral meetings of Prime Minister Meloni “are very important events that I hope can help resolve the various crisis scenarios that there are in the world. First of all, the Ukrainian one, on which many of the problems of our home depend ”.

So said the president of the Forza Italia deputies, Alessandro Cattaneo, adding: “Italy will be the protagonist also because Giorgia Meloni will arrive in Bali legitimized by a government ‘voted and wanted’ by the Italians. Just as our Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is working hard with all the international institutions ”. And he concluded: “Italy enters the field to play international politics as a protagonist, with the aim of relaunching a diplomatic initiative that can make us reach peace quickly”.

The face to face between Biden and Xi Jinping

United States and China have to find “the right direction” for their relationships. This was said by Chinese President Xi Jinping to American President Joe Biden at the beginning of their face-to-face in Bali, ensuring that he is “ready for a frank and thorough exchange of our views on issues of strategic importance”.

US President Joe Biden asked Xi Jinping to find a way to “working together” to prevent the rivalry between the two powers resulting in “a conflict”.

“Our two nations share the responsibility of managing their differences, we must prevent competition from becoming something akin to conflict. We need to find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our cooperation, “Biden said at the start of the meeting.

The head of the White House added that there is nothing like face-to-face to talk to each other and said he was “committed to keeping the line of communication open” so that the two countries can “work together on urgent global issues. ” as the climate change andinsecurity. The world, the US president added, “expects” the two nations to work in partnership.

The interview has simultaneous translation and is expected to last about two hours, although White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hasn’t ruled out that it may last longer. The Taiwan issue, the trade diatribes and the rivalry between the United States and China in Asia are the topics of discussion, over which the war in Ukraine, the repercussions of the conflict and the difficult post-pandemic global economic recovery loom.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, said that end the war in Ukraine is the best way to end the global economic turmoil by increasing pressure on Russia ahead of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: “Ending the Russian war is a moral imperative and the best thing we can do for the global economy”Yellen told reporters while meeting with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

