G20, Giorgia Meloni in Bali with daughter (and babysitter). The controversy and the premier’s firm response

There Prime Ministerin Indonesia (positive, for Italy, the G20), brought the daughter, Geneva6 years old, with the babysitter following.

One way to not leave her in Rome for 4 days and to have her close by, even if the summits and bilateral talks have kept them separate.

A decision that some “progressive” journalists did not like, first worried that Meloni wanted to bring the women back to slippers and to the stove, now bigoted and submissive with the dreaded Giorgia, who even dares to make her mother do it. This presumed ostentation of her motherhood has made them excessively spiteful. Stop Meloni’s reaction: “I have the right to be a mother, as I think, and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation, without depriving Geneva of a mother.

The writer and many Italian women do not think like the “red pasionaria” who responded to the broadsides against the winner of the elections.

Rosangela Cesareo wrote on Facebook: “Giannini e c. they clearly clarified the leftist tendency, not understanding that a mother who makes such a gesture is exclusively to be commended, because she shows love, strength, courage.

The anti-Geneva one is not the first attack, hosted by “La Stampa” of the Giannini era, to the family of Giorgia Meloni. On February 7, 2021, Alberto Mattioli wrote that the President of Fratelli d’Italia has a daughter “produced with her partner”, the Mediaset journalist, Andrea Giambruno.

A passage devoid of style, a euphemism, which prompted the director to apologize to the young leader: “Our Alberto Mattioli used inappropriate words in a passage about Meloni’s daughter, Ginevra. We apologize to the Fdi leader. She’s not our style.”

Hopefully the piece by Assia Neumann Dayan will also be considered stylelesswho dedicated this acrimonious little thought to the opponent: “If I were Meloni, I would have spent these three days in Bali among adults: my daughter, I’m sorry, but mom is saving Italy, if you need, ask dad, I’ll be back soon , brush your teeth….”.

