Meloni: “The war in Ukraine? Devastating impact on the economy”

The G20 from Bali has officially begun. They sit at the grown-up table 41 representatives of the different countries and accredited international organizations, but only four it’s women present. Beyond Giorgia Melonithe only female premier, three female representatives of international organizations participate in the summit: the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the number one of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and the DG of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Evidence of thaw between Ukraine and Russia, takes the floor Zelensky and the foreign minister Lavrov stay in the room to listen to him. Meloni immediately used very strong words: “We are sailing in stormy waters. The war in Ukraine has certainly contributed to aggravate there crisis global energy. But he finally highlighted the many mistakes madeat least since the beginning of the Millennium, in energy policies and in relations between producing and consuming countries”.

Meloni recalled that “Italytogether with the EU, is taking action to address the disproportionate and disproportionate rising energy prices, to increase domestic production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources. All of this while reducing its overkill dependence from the Russia. Other countries have greater difficulties in doing so and must be supported. From the drama of the energy crisis, paradoxically, the opportunity to make the more sustainable world and build a more balanced market, in which speculators have less influence and supplying countries have fewer opportunities to use energy as weapon against others Villages. When Indonesia assumed the G20 Presidency it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact that this would have on the world order and on our economies“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

