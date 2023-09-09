G20 in New Delhi ‘saved’ thanks to a trick on the wording of the paragraph relating to Ukraine, which takes the language from last year’s Bali statement, although it “waters it down a bit.” According to what sources close to the negotiations of the summit declaration explained to Adnkronos, the Sherpas worked “hardly” all night on a compromise drawn up and proposed by Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa, which was then accepted by everyone, Russia included.

Read also

The leaders, “referring to the Bali discussion, they reiterated the national positions and the resolutions adopted by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly”, but without mentioning, as happened last year, the votes with which the texts condemning Russia were approved. A compromise that even the Sherpa from Moscow was forced to accept, to avoid being left alone, after the Chinese had also given their green light, the sources said.

“The summit had to be saved,” they sayunderlining among other things that in the Bali declaration there were only two paragraphs relating to Ukraine, while in the New Delhi declaration there are 7, including the “politically very important” one, which states, in a reference to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula, that “all constructive initiatives that support a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine are welcomed”. “It is the first time that there is a reference to peace in a G20 text”, conclude the sources.

SCHOLZ: “I DIDN’T SHAKE LAVROV’S HAND”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile stated that he had not shaken hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, nor had he exchanged a few words with him on the sidelines of the G20. When questioned about this by journalists, Scholz responded with a firm “no”.

The German chancellor said Lavrov’s speech at the first working session of the G20 summit were the “usual words”. “I don’t think anyone in the room believes him,” he added.

As at the G20 summit in Bali last year, which took place after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin was represented by Lavrov. Last year the head of Russian diplomacy left the summit early.