Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 11:37

Brazil’s vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, said he hopes that the forum being held by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and South Korea, in a parallel event to the G20, will increase business between Brazil and the eastern country.

He stressed that both countries are committed to democracy and the environment, and will certainly advance in partnerships. Alckmin stressed that the approval of the Tax Reform will reduce the burden on export investments, and that “this should give a boost to the economy,” he said.

“I want to further stimulate our foreign trade, our economic complementarity and, on the other hand, traditional investments,” said Alckmin without giving details.