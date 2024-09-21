Brasilia (Union)

The G20 nations have agreed to push for reforms to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and several global banks, following a month-and-a-half of negotiations. The call for reforms is due to be made on Wednesday at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers proposed by Brazil on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, according to a draft statement.

This is the first time that the world’s 20 largest economies have agreed on a joint effort to modernize global governance institutions that were created 80 years ago and reflected the post-World War II reality.

The draft statement, which will be issued at the G20 meeting and will be open to all UN member states, says: “There is a growing recognition that the United Nations, the Bretton Woods institutions and the World Trade Organization are in urgent need of reform.”

“It is essential that these institutions modernize their governance structure and practices to better represent the diversity of their membership and improve their ability to address today’s array of political, social and economic challenges,” the draft statement said.