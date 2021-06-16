O G1 premiered on this Tuesday (June 15, 2021) a channel on Youtube. The decision is surprising, since the Globo Group used, until then, only its own player. Reporting videos from TV Globo, for example, continue to be displayed on the G1 through that player.

According to the website, videos produced exclusively for the platform will be published every day.

The publication explained that it intends to use informal and accessible language to address issues and news that are on the rise.

The channel will have daily and weekly programs. It will also make available some podcasts produced by Globo Group, like This is fantastic and Financial education.

